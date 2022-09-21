Protesters Demand Resignation of Kejriwal and Sisodia for Liquor Scam

By RMN News Service

A number of protesters today (September 21) organized a demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protest site to demand the resignations of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The protesters – who belonged to the farmers’ union of Delhi BJP – allege that Kejriwal and Sisodia are involved in a multi-crore rupees liquor scandal which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A local leader tweeted in Hindi, “हज़ारों करोड़ रूपयों के शराब घोटाले के विरोध में दिल्ली प्रदेश भाजपा किसान मोर्चा द्वारा जंतर मंतर पर किया गया प्रदर्शन।घोटाले में शामिल मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और उप-मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसौदिया का मांगा इस्तीफा।”

[ Also Read: Kejriwal Uses NYT Article to Obfuscate CBI Raids on Sisodia’s Home ]

[ Also Read: Why Manish Sisodia Must Be Arrested and Interrogated ]

[ Also Read: Fraudulent Manipulation of Aam Aadmi Party Wikipedia Pages ]

It is alleged that Sisodia – in connivance with Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politicians – has committed the liquor scam with his alleged links with the liquor mafia.

After the August 19 raids by the CBI at the residence of Sisodia, he and his party colleagues are telling blatant lies or half-truths with the aim to divert the attention from the liquor mafia collusion case.

Sisodia is facing serious allegations of corruption, criminal conspiracy, and falsification of government accounts, while the CBI has filed an FIR in which Sisodia’s name is at the top of a list of 15 accused in this case. Surprisingly, however, Sisodia is not being arrested and jailed.

Meanwhile, in this case, India’s top financial crimes investigation agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail where he has been detained.

Jain – who is also a minister in the Delhi Government of Kejriwal – was questioned by the ED on September 16 in a money laundering case related to the alleged liquor scam.