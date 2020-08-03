RCS Court Issues Notice to DPS CGHS Management in Rs. 20 Crore Corruption Scandal

The very fact that the accused DPS CGHS MC members did not upload the RCS Court notice on the Society’s website is proof that they want to hide their corruption from other members.

August 3, 2020

By Rakesh Raman

The Court of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government has issued a new show-cause notice to the management committee (MC) of DPS CGHS, Dwarka, Sector 4, New Delhi, for an inspection of the Society’s financial records.

The new notice dated 24.07.2020 issued Under Section 61 of DCS Act is for starting an inspection on financial irregularities and violation of DCS Act, 2003 at DPS CGHS.

Although the DPS CGHS MC members have been facing multiple investigations for their alleged crimes and corruption, they have been bribing or intimidating the petitioners and complainants so that they should withdraw their complaints.

Similarly, the DPS CGHS MC members have been apparently bribing or influencing the investigating law-enforcement and police officials to evade prosecution and arrest.

COMPLAINT WITH EVIDENCE

Although I have also been facing repeated threats from the DPS CGHS MC members, I refuse to succumb under their threats. Recently, I filed a comprehensive complaint – including documentary and circumstantial evidence – against the crimes and corruption of DPS CGHS MC members and their internal and external accomplices. After studying the complaint that I had filed, the RCS Court issued the show-cause notice dated 24.07.2020 to the DPS CGHS MC members.

The very fact that the accused DPS CGHS MC members did not upload the RCS Court notice and their response to the notice on the Society’s website is proof that they want to hide their corruption from other members.

Now, in all probability, the accused DPS CGHS MC members will take the help of their gang members in the Society to oppose the financial inspection for which they have been issued the notice by the RCS Court.

Since the DPS CGHS MC members – who are involved in an estimated Rs. 20-crore corruption scandal – do not want to show their financial records to the Court-appointed inspector, it manifests the admission of their guilt. As the DPS CGHS MC members want to hide their financial and other records from the anti-corruption authorities, it proves that they have been committing huge corruption and looting members’ money for their personal gains.

Most of these present and previous DPS CGHS MC members and their supporters have presumably amassed plenty of wealth and other assets which are disproportionate to their known sources of income. This is again a crime, according to law, and which will be part of the investigation.

Since corruption has been happening in the DPS CGHS right from its formation about 20 years ago, I have given evidence to the police and law-enforcement agencies and urged them to investigate the DPS CGHS case right from its inception.

SAMPATHKUMAR GANG AT DPS CGHS

The DPS CGHS MC is operating as a criminal gang under the leadership of M.N. Sampathkumar who was the secretary of the Society. Sampathkumar – who claims to be a former employee of Air India – is already facing a number of investigations.

India’s top anti-corruption agency, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), has asked the Vigilance Department of Air India to investigate and take action in the corruption and fraud cases of Sampathkumar.

After facing a number of investigations for his alleged crimes, Sampathkumar quit his position as the secretary to run the activities of his gang (usually known as S-Gang) clandestinely. But Sampathkumar fails to understand that he will not be able to avoid the consequences of his crimes even after quitting his post as secretary from the MC.

Meanwhile, a member of the Sampathkumar Gang M.M. Shukla – who claims to be a former employee of Indian army – is now the subject of a police investigation related to his alleged crimes of corruption, extortion, bribery, criminal intimidation, and so on.

As a former DPS CGHS president, M.M. Shukla (who had resigned under mysterious circumstances before completing the term) has knowledge of extreme corruption in the Society as he has been circulating documents (in the form of a compilation of about 150 pages) related to misappropriation of Society funds.

In response to a complaint against Shukla – sent to Mr. Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, and General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff of India – the government has initiated the investigation.

The Ministry of Defence – through its letter dated July 21, 2020 – has directed Delhi Police to start investigation into the purported crimes of Shukla. The investigation is expected to extend to the other members of the gang in which Shukla operates.

The S-Gang – comprising gang members Sampathkumar, Shukla, Vaish, Bala, Swami, Taneja, Tyagi, Naseem, and Dua – operates from the DPS housing society in Dwarka and it is under a slew of investigations initiated by the government.

Besides these key members, the S-Gang of Sampathkumar also gets illegal support from other Society members and builders’ mafia to commit construction crimes. The names of Vivek & Arti Architects, Om Star Constructions, Design N Design Architects, Team Professional Consultant, and a few others also appear in the complaints against S-Gang members, as these private players have been working hand in glove with the S-Gang members. The possibility of their links with the other notorious gangs in Delhi or outside Delhi cannot be ruled out.

Earlier, in a labour rights violation case, the S-Gang members have also been convicted and penalized by a local court. Similarly, the S-Gang members including Sampathkumar and his accomplices will be caught and punished in the new corruption investigations which are being launched against them. The objective is to get them jailed sooner rather than later.

Threats to Me: In order to intimidate and silence me, Sampathkumar and his gang members (the accused DPS CGHS MC members) and their accomplices are sending multiple threats to me. These include false police complaints against me, threats of physical harm to me, expulsion notices, legal notices, and slanderous attacks on my social as well as professional status.

I have complained to the Delhi Police, the Home Ministry of the Government of India, and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) about the threats that I am receiving from the MC members of DPS CGHS and others. In response to my complaints, the NHRC has issued notice to Delhi Police to protect me and my rights as a journalist.

Free Anti-Corruption Service: This report on DPS CGHS is part of our “Clean House” anti-corruption social service, which covers cases of crime and corruption in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies.

You can click here to know more about this service.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects. These publications include the “Covid Health Bulletin” that covers global coronavirus news and views.