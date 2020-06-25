Humanitarian Crisis Persists at DPS Housing Society in Delhi

DPS Cooperative Group Housing Society (DPS CGHS or DPS Housing Society), Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi 110 078

The criminal activities of the past and present managing committee (MC) members of DPS CGHS include corruption, fraud, cheating, bribery, intimidation, illegal surveillance, breach of privacy, illegal car parking, labour / human rights violations, illegal appointment of vendors, environmental damage, defiance of court orders, obstruction of justice, and so on.

UPDATE: June 25, 2020

As the managing committee (MC) members of DPS CGHS are blatantly defying the law in a number of criminal cases that they are facing, their arrest and custodial interrogation have become inevitable to stop the incidents of crime.

DPS Co-op. Group Housing Society (DPS CGHS) Managing Committee (MC) Members who need to be Interrogated by the Anti-Corruption and other Law-Enforcement Agencies:

Current MC Members of DPS Housing Society:

President: Neeraj Kumar Vaish Vice President: R. Balasubramanian Secretary: M.N. Sampathkumar Member: Ms. Leela Swami Member: Sandeep Taneja Member: Manguram Tyagi Member: Ms. Naseem Afshaque

(More names of persons that have appeared in the official documents related to corruption / illegal activities are given below on this page.)

As corruption has been persisting in DPS CGHS for more than 15 years (or may be from its inception), there are nearly 20 more persons including the past MC members who are involved in corrupt practices and who need to be interrogated.

IMPORTANT: The details of chronic corruption in DPS CGHS are available in the Society’s records as well as the government files, as government has ordered a number of inquiries to find out the financial and other irregularities in DPS CGHS. The MC members have formally admitted that corruption has been happening in DPS CGHS, but they are trying to get the government inquiries stopped by hook or by crook.

A few cases of financial and other irregularities (with official documents) in DPS CGHS are given below.

UPDATE: June 18, 2020

Coronavirus Infection and FAR Construction. The Delhi High Court has observed that the FAR construction in housing societies can spread coronavirus in the entire building. But DPS CGHS MC is putting the lives of hundreds of people to risk by continuing the FAR construction. You can click the following link to read the full report.

[ Court to Check Coronavirus Infection in FAR Construction at Chandanwari Apartments ]

UPDATE: May 25, 2020

Covid Crime: Led by M.N. Sampathkumar – who claims to be a former employee of Air India – the S-Gang has endangered the lives of hundreds of men, women, and children who live in the DPS CGHS society building. You can click the following link to read the full report.

[ Sampathkumar Gang Violates Epidemic Diseases Act to Spread Coronavirus in Delhi ]

UPDATE: March 18, 2020

Despite chasing him with a number of inquiries, the law-enforcement agencies of India could not catch M.N. Sampathkumar who had formed his gang in India’s capital New Delhi about 3 years ago. He has been operating from DPS CGHS. Click the following link to read the report.

[ Is Gang Leader Sampathkumar of Air India Planning to Abscond? ]

UPDATE: February 16, 2020

The DPS CGHS MC members said in the Delhi High Court [ W.P.(C) 11280/2019 ] that they are “only carrying out repair and strengthening work.” This is a blatant lie that they told in the court because they flaunt DDA approval letter for FAR construction and forcing each society member to pay lakhs of rupees for FAR construction. Click the following link to read the report.

[ Corrupt Bureaucrats and Careless Courts Allow Illegal Construction in Delhi ]

UPDATE: December 13, 2019

As secretary of DPS CGHS MC, Sampathkumar is running a criminal enterprise that is facing a number of government inquiries and court cases. Now, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked the Vigilance Department of Air India to investigate and take action in the corruption and fraud cases of Sampathkumar. Click the following link to read the full report.

[ Sampathkumar of Air India Faces New Corruption Inquiry ]

UPDATE: November 17, 2019

In a new court case to get the FAR construction stopped at DPS CGHS – which is among the most corrupt housing societies in Delhi – the Delhi High Court has directed DDA to take steps expeditiously if there is unauthorized construction at DPS CGHS. Click the following link to read the full report.

[ Court Case to Stop Unauthorized FAR Construction at DPS CGHS Dwarka ]

UPDATE: October 30, 2019

Although the IGL officials had informed the S-Gang (DPS CGHS MC) that damaging any gas pipeline is a punishable offence with imprisonment, the S-Gang of Sampathkumar broke the gas pipeline at DPS CGHS during illegal FAR construction. Click the following link to read the full report.

[ Sampathkumar Gang May Go to Jail for Breaking Gas Pipelines at DPS CGHS ]

UPDATE: October 21, 2019

The office of DDA Commissioner has asked Delhi Police Commissioner to investigate the criminal activities including property grabbing of S-Gang which operates under the cover of DPS CGHS MC. Click the following link to read the full report.

[ Sampathkumar Gang Threatens Kashmiri Migrant in Property Grabbing Crime ]

UPDATE: October 10, 2019

The Directorate of Vigilance (DOV), which is the top anti-corruption department of the Delhi Government, has directed the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) to open a new corruption inquiry against the DPS CGHS managing committee (MC), which operates as the Sampathkumar gang (or S-Gang). Click the following link to read the RCS notices and the full report.

[ Govt Orders Vigilance Inquiry Against Sampathkumar Gang of Delhi ]

UPDATE: September 8, 2019

The law-enforcement authority RCS has issued a notice to the S-Gang (or DPS CGHS MC members) asking the gang members to explain why they broke the gas pipelines and criminally stopped gas supply to the flats. Click the following link to read the RCS notice and the full report.

[ S-Gang of Sampathkumar Breaks Gas Pipelines in Delhi to Terrorize Residents ]

UPDATE: September 1, 2019

The S-Gang, which has been formed by M.N. Sampathkumar of DPS CGHS Dwarka, is rapidly gaining notoriety in the crime world of Delhi. Now, its focus is on property grabbing. Click the following link to read the report.

[ S-Gang of Sampathkumar Aims to Illegally Grab Properties in Delhi ]

UPDATE: August 26, 2019

As the secretary of DPS CGHS, Sampathkumar is running a criminal racket that comprises nearly 40 members of the Society and others from the builders’ mafia. In a short period of just a couple of years, Sampathkumar has established a full-fledged criminal enterprise that can soon challenge the dominance of D-Company. Click the following link to read the report.

[ Air India Man Sampathkumar Runs Criminal Gang in Delhi ]

UPDATE: August 19, 2019

The anti-corruption agencies of the government have already ordered probe into the estimated Rs. 20 crore corruption scandal in the DPS CGHS case. Now, in additional cases, the MC members will face charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, financial fraud, and intention to hurt others in the ongoing floor area ratio (FAR) construction and repairs work that the accused MC members have started in a totally illegal manner. Click the following link to read the report.

[ DPS CGHS MC Members May Go to Jail for Corruption and Fraud ]

UPDATE: July 31, 2019

The inspection ordered by the RCS Court under Section 61 is a prelude to the proceedings under Section 37 of the DCS Act, 2003 for the supersession (termination or dismissal) of the DPS CGHS MC under serious corruption charges. Click the following link to read the report.

[ Rampant Corruption and Harmful Construction at DPS CGHS Dwarka ]

UPDATE: July 14, 2019

कोआपरेटिव रजिस्ट्रार (RCS) और सरकार को डी. पी. एस. हाउसिंग सोसाइटी मैनेजिंग कमेटी (MC) के सदस्यों को सोसाइटी से निकाल कर उनके सारे अपराधों की जाँच के लिए एक न्यायिक कमेटी का गठन करना चाहिए ताकि अपराधियों को जल्दी से सज़ा हो सके। Click the following link to read the report.

[ DPS CGHS डी पी एस हाउसिंग सोसाइटी में फार के भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ लोगों ने उठाई आवाज़ ]

UPDATE: July 8, 2019

अब डी. पी. एस. हाउसिंग सोसाइटी मैनेजिंग कमेटी (MC) के सदस्यों ने गैरकानूनी रूप से सोसाइटी में रिपेयर और फार (FAR या floor area ratio) कंस्ट्रक्शन का एक और भ्रष्टाचारी काम शुरू करने का फैसला किया है।यहाँ रिपेयर और फार का काम एक बहुत बड़ा धोखा और फ्राड है।

इसलिए जो भी समझदार व्यक्ति होगा वह कभी भी मैनेजिंग कमेटी (MC) के सदस्यों को रिपेयर और फार के लिए कोई पैसा नहीं देगा। और जिन लोगों ने रिपेयर और फार के लिए पैसा दे दिया है, वे अपना पैसा मैनेजिंग कमेटी (MC) से वापिस मांग लें ।Please DO NOT give any money to DPS CGHS MC for FAR and repair and click the following link to study the whole case.

[ द्वारका की DPS CGHS डी पी एस हाउसिंग सोसाइटी में अब फार का भ्रष्टाचार ]

UPDATE: June 29, 2019

In the series of their crimes, the criminal DPS CGHS MC members – along with their accomplices including dishonest society members and felonious construction companies – have now embarked upon a floor area ratio (FAR) construction / repairs work in the society building. Please click the following link to read the full case report.

[ FAR Construction Fraud at DPS CGHS Dwarka New Delhi ]

UPDATE: May 7, 2019

The MC members of DPS CGHS have been served a legal notice for “criminal contempt of court” as they publicly spread false and concocted information about a judgment of Delhi High Court in order to extort money from members for an illegal FAR construction / repairs project. You may please click the following link to study the complete case along with visual evidence.

[ Contempt of Court Notice Issued to President of DPS CGHS Dwarka ]

UPDATE: March 15, 2019

In a new development, Delhi’s leading IAS officers have now come under the vigilance scanner because they failed to prosecute the accused managing committee (MC) members of DPS CGHS and their accomplices. You can click the following link to study the details.

[ Delhi IAS Officers Face Vigilance Inquiry in DPS CGHS Corruption Case ]

UPDATE: January 11, 2019

While the current case is about the supersession of DPS CGHS MC, the final objective of the case is to get the culprits (DPS CGHS MC members and their accomplices) jailed – at least for a few years. You can click the following link to study the details.

[ Delhi Govt Reopens Corruption Case of DPS CGHS Dwarka ]

UPDATE: November 24, 2018

While the corruption has reached an alarming level at DPS CGHS, the MC members did not provide information that I had asked in my RTI application. The information that I had tried to get through RTI relates to extreme corruption and irregular activities at DPS CGHS. You can click the following link to study the details.

[ DPS CGHS Managing Committee Members Violate RTI Act ]

UPDATE: September 22, 2018

The criminality involved in FAR construction is explained with the example of DPS CGHS where FAR construction / repairs is being planned in a totally fraudulent way. DPS CGHS members are advised that they should not pay any money to MC for this illegal construction / repairs work and the members who have already paid must take their money back. You can click the following link to study the full case (along with documentary evidence).

[ Do Not Pay for FAR Construction and Repairs at DPS CGHS Dwarka ]

UPDATE: September 11, 2018

While I had complained against corrupt DDA officials about the illegal FAR activity at DPS CGHS (which is already under multiple corruption inquiries), DDA sent me a number of letters informing me that they are reviewing the FAR approval given to DPS CGHS. Click the following link to read the full report.

[ Corrupt DDA Bureaucrats Allow Illegal Construction in Housing Societies. Case: DPS CGHS ]

UPDATE: August 26, 2018

While the MC members of DPS CGHS are facing multiple government inquiries for misappropriation of funds and other illegal activities, now they have planned an illegal floor area ratio (FAR) construction / repairs project of about Rs. 15 crore in the Society building. Here are 10 reasons why the FAR project at DPS CGHS is unlawful and why the Society members should not participate in it.

[ 10 Reasons Why FAR Project Is Illegal at DPS CGHS Dwarka ]

UPDATE: August 19, 2018

In response to my complaints, the Central Vigilance Commission, Directorate of Vigilance, and Registrar Coop Societies have ordered corruption inquiries at DPS CGHS. But the accused MC members are using their influence to circumvent the law and avoid inquiries. As a result, massive corruption is continuing in DPS CGHS. Click the following link to read the full report.

[ Delhi Govt Fails to Catch Culprits in DPS CGHS Corruption Case ]

UPDATE: July 9, 2018

The Directorate of Vigilance (DOV) has initiated a vigilance inquiry against Mr. J.B. Singh, IAS and other officials of RCS office in DPS CGHS corruption case. Click the following link to read the full report along with 16 different exhibits / documents.

[ IAS Officer in Delhi Govt Faces Vigilance Inquiry in DPS CGHS Corruption Case ]

UPDATE: June 11, 2018

This report also includes 14 different exhibits from official / government records which clearly show that rampant corruption and criminal activities have been happening at DPS CGHS. Click the following link to read the full report.

[ IAS Officer in Delhi Govt Allows Corruption at DPS Housing Society ]

UPDATE: May 1, 2018

At present, the secretary of DPS CGHS M.N. Sampathkumar – who claims to be a former employee of India’s domestic airline Air India (AI) – is leading a gang of about 30 members who are allegedly involved in all sorts of criminal activities. Click the following link to read the full report.

[ Air India Man at DPS CGHS Faces Corruption Inquiry. CVC to Examine the Case ]

UPDATE: April 14, 2018

Save the lives of hundreds of people including men, women, children – and senior citizens – who are living in the DPS CGHS building and facing the fire risk. Read the full report at the following link:

[ People Die in Delhi Housing Fire. Risk of Fire at DPS Housing Society ]

UPDATE: March 13, 2018

As the managing committee (MC) members of DPS CGHS are blatantly defying the law in a number of criminal cases that they are facing, their arrest and custodial interrogation have become inevitable to check the incidents of crime. Read the full report at the following link:

[ Summons Issued to DPS CGHS MC Members. Arrests Expected ]

UPDATE: February 26, 2018

While the accused MC members of DPS CGHS are openly defying the law in a number of criminal cases, now they are trying to block a corruption inquiry ordered by the RCS Office of Delhi Government. Read the full report at the following link:

[ DPS CGHS MC Obstructs Corruption Inquiry Ordered by RCS Office of Delhi Govt ]

UPDATE: February 11, 2018

The Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of the Delhi Government has finally ordered an inquiry under Section 61 of the DCS Act, 2003 to investigate the “financial and other irregularities” at DPS CGHS. You are requested to study the full case at the following link and extend your support to get the guilty caught and punished.

[ Corruption Case of DPS CGHS. RCS Office of Delhi Govt Orders ‘Eyewash’ Inquiry ]

UPDATE: January 29, 2018

While the managing committee (MC) of DPS CGHS has been facing multiple government inquiries related to corruption and illegal activities, the accused MC members are again trying to cheat the Society members by asking each of them to pay lakhs of rupees for an illegal construction project. It will give them another opportunity to embezzle public money worth crores of rupees. Read the full report at the following link:

[ Financial Fraud at DPS CGHS Delhi and Attempt to Bribe DDA ]

UPDATE: January 21, 2018

The managing committee (MC) of DPS Housing Society had mercilessly terminated the jobs of poor workers who have filed a legal case against the MC members. But instead of compensating the workers, the MC members are threatening them to withdraw their case. Read the full report at the following link:

[ Slavery Case: Labour Rights Abusers Threaten Poor Workers in Delhi ]

UPDATE: January 3, 2018

The RCS office has issued a show-cause notice under Section 61 of DCS Act 2003 to the MC in order to investigate financial and other irregularities in DPS Housing Society. But the accused MC members are misusing their authority and influence to thwart multiple investigations that they are facing. Read the full report at the following link:

[ RCS Office Issues Notice in DPS CGHS Corruption Case. But Corruption Continues. ]

UPDATE: December 20, 2017

As this is an extreme case of labour rights violation at DPS Housing Society, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Home (Police) Department, and the Labour Ministry of Delhi Government have intervened to protect the harmed workers’ rights. Read the full case at the following link:

[ Slavery Case: Labour Rights Abusers Run Scot-Free in Delhi ]

UPDATE: November 27, 2017

Poor workers at DPS Housing Society – who are facing increased torture – allege that they were not being paid minimum wages while they were forced to stay on duty continuously for 12 hours every day without paying overtime wages. Read the full case at the following link:

[ Slaves in Delhi: How Delhi Govt Fails to Protect Labour Rights ]

UPDATE: October 30, 2017

When a couple of months ago Delhi Police – under the directions from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) – came to check illegal car parking in the DPS Housing Society building, the MC members hoodwinked the police by saying that only RCS rules apply on them. Read the full case at the following link:

[ Carelessness of Delhi Govt Increases Fire Risk at DPS Housing Society ]

UPDATE: October 16, 2017

This case is about the fraudulent involvement of an architect firm in a massive construction project in the DPS Housing Society. Click the following link to read the full story.

[ Corruption in Construction: DPS Housing Society MC Appoints Architect Firm Fraudulently ]

UPDATE: October 3, 2017

As this is a case of labour rights violation, Delhi Government’s office of Labour Commissioner has issued a notice to the managing committee (MC) members of DPS Housing Society. Click the following link to read the full story.

[ Labour Exploitation Case Filed Against MC of DPS Housing Society Delhi ]

UPDATE: August 7, 2017

The managing committee of DPS Housing Society, which is already facing a corruption inquiry ordered by India’s top anti-corruption organization Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), is now under a legal onslaught.

The Delhi government has also asked a top anti-corruption department to reopen and investigate the DPS Housing Society corruption case. Read the full article at the following link:

[ Corruption Case: Legal Dragnet Targets DPS Housing Society in Dwarka ]

UPDATE: July 12, 2017

You can read the following report to know how the DPS Housing Society MC led by its Secretary M.N. Sampathkumar is trying to block a corruption inquiry ordered by India’s top anti-corruption organization Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

[ Air India Ex-Staffer Sampathkumar Obstructs CVC Corruption Inquiry ]

UPDATE: June 3, 2017

I am facing repeated threats from the MC members and their supporters because I am raising my voice against corruption, environmental damage, and human rights violations. You can read my letter that I had sent on June 2 to the DPS Housing Society MC Members.

[ Criminal Activities of DPS Housing Society MC Members ]

UPDATE: May 28, 2017

Amid multiple cases of corruption and lawlessness at the Delhi Public School (DPS) Cooperative Group Housing Society in Dwarka, the residents are now facing an increasing threat from illegal car parking in the building. Read the full report at the following link:

[ Illegal Car Parking: People Are Not Safe at DPS Housing Society ]

UPDATE: May 15, 2017

Read the painful story of a Kashmiri migrant who says he is being constantly harassed by the managing committee (MC) of DPS Housing Society.

[ Kashmiri Migrant Tortured at DPS Housing Society Delhi ]

UPDATE: April 30, 2017

The residents of DPS Cooperative Group Housing Society at Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi are worried as they have found some white powder mysteriously spread all through the Society premises. Read the following report.

[ White Substance Spread in DPS Housing Society May be Dangerous ]

UPDATE: April 18, 2017

Why is it not corruption if the DPS Housing Society MC is spending over Rs. 23 lakh (the cost finally went over Rs. 30 lakh) for a work that a vendor offers to do for just Rs. 4 lakh? If you think objectively, all the justifications given by the MC for this cost difference are totally meaningless. You can read the case details at the following link:

[ Corruption at DPS Housing Society Dwarka: Case 1 ]

UPDATE: April 13, 2017

We are pleased to inform you that our struggle to save the Society’s people from the proposed extended construction-related pollution and disturbance has entered a new phase. You may please check out the details at the following link.

[ Notice Issued to DPS Housing Society Dwarka ]

UPDATE: April 7, 2017

This is in response to a false police complaint filed against me by the Managing Committee (MC) of the DPS Cooperative Group Housing Society, Dwarka, Sector 4, New Delhi and some of the MC supporters in the Society. As I believe that the MC and its supporters have committed a cognizable offence, I had requested the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to thoroughly investigate the case.

The Police Commissioner has responded positively to my request and has informed me that this case will now be handled by the Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern Western Range and the DCP Vigilance.

You may please click the following link to read my recent letter to the police:

[ Police to Investigate DPS Housing Society Dwarka Case ]

UPDATE: March 21, 2017

The Managing Committee (MC) of DPS Housing Society has complained against me and Mr. Devinder Wazir – who is another respected member of the Society – by narrating a cock and bull story to the police. Click the following link to read the full report.

[ Corrupt MC of DPS Housing Society Misleads the Delhi Police ]

UPDATE: March 16, 2017

You can safely assume that if the government could control extreme financial and environmental irregularities at DPS Housing Society, it will be easier for the government to discipline other housing societies. Click the following link to read the full report.

[ Life-threatening Environmental Hazard at DPS Housing Society in Delhi ]

Past MC Members of DPS Housing Society:

President: Col M.M. Shukla (Retd.) Vice President: Neeraj Kumar Vaish Member: Ms. Geeta Gautam Member: Ms. Leela Swami Member: R.K. Saggi Member: H.L. Kaul Member: K.L. Narayanan

Past MC Members of DPS Housing Society against whom the government inquiry has been initiated through the RCS office and directed by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Directorate of Vigilance of Delhi Government. The MCs have still not responded to the inquiry. The MC members are:

President: R. Balasubramanian Vice President: K.V. Varghese Secretary: Neeraj Kumar Vaish Treasurer: Sandeep Taneja Member: Ms. Leela Swami Member: Ms. Manjit Kaur Member: Gaurav Kumar Sood

Important: The inquiry must particularly focus on the fact that Neeraj Kumar Vaish, R. Balasubramanian, Sandeep Taneja, M.M. Shukla, Ms. Naseem Afshaque, Ms. Leela Swami have been holding MC positions repeatedly in successive MCs. What are their specific interests to stay in the MC which controls public money worth crores of rupees?

Others in Shady Committee(s) / MCs as per the MC documents

Dalip Rozekar, Lal Singh Thakur, O.P. Khanduja, Narinder Kumar, Madhukar Akhilesh, Sunil Chopra, Rajesh Rani Khanduja, Savita Jaiswal, Kusum Kathuria, Hardesh Muddar, I.S. Bhatia, R.C. Tewari, Vinay Verma, Vipul Khullar, Ravinder Sharma, C.B. Swami, and Pritam (a worker in the Society).

The names and flat numbers of other gang members at DPS Housing Society are given in the attached document. The police and law-enforcement agencies must question their roles in the racket being run by the MCs of DPS CGHS.

Some of the people in the above list are / were working as employees with the government departments and private companies. The investigation agencies must inform their employers / government departments about their involvement in this case so that – depending on the extent of their involvement – the departmental action could be initiated against them.

More names of people and firms will surface during the interrogation of the MC members and their supporters.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. As a member and resident, he is a victim of the fraud happening at DPS Housing Society.

Note: As I am a victim of the fraud and intimidation happening at DPS CGHS, I am facing repeated threats from the accused MC members and their supporters because I have been raising my voice against their corruption, lawlessness, environmental damage, and human rights violations.

In order to thwart my anti-corruption efforts, the accused MC members of DPS CGHS have sent multiple threats to me during the past couple of years. These include false police complaints, threats of physical harm to me, expulsion notices, legal notices, and slanderous attacks on my social as well as professional status to defame me.

About Rakesh Raman

Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page column regularly for The Financial Express (a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group).

Nowadays, for the past 8 years, he has been running his own global news services on different subjects. He runs various environment protection, education awareness, and anti-corruption campaigns, and also publishes research reports on different subjects.

In October 2019, he published “Delhi Disaster Report 2019” which sheds light on the humanitarian crisis in India’s capital New Delhi because of administrative and political downfall in the city-state.

He runs an exclusive community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people live. He also has formed an environment protection group called Green Group in Delhi.

He creates and distributes a number of digital publications that cover areas such as technology, law, environment, education, politics, corruption and transparency. He also publishes Real Voter digital magazine that focuses on politics and governance in India.

Earlier, he had been associated with the United Nations (UN) through United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078

INDIA

You may please contact me on my email.

[ Report Corruption in Delhi Housing Societies to Clean House ]