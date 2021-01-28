Repeal Farm Laws: Opposition Leaders to Boycott President Address in Parliament

By RMN News Service

A number of opposition political parties have decided to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint session of Parliament on Friday (January 29) in support of farmers’ demand for repeal of contentious farm laws.

Punjab-based Akali Dal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and 15 other opposition parties led by Congress have decided to boycott the presidential address, which marks the beginning of the Budget Session commencing Friday.

In a joint statement issued by the leaders of the opposition parties, it is said that India’s farmers have been fighting against the three farm laws, which are being arbitrarily imposed by the BJP government of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

The Congress party & 15 other Opposition parties have decided to boycott the President’s address to Parliament on 29th Jan 2021 in solidarity with the farmers of India. Here is the joint statement: pic.twitter.com/mJo9Q4fXyd — Congress (@INCIndia) January 28, 2021

The statement added that hundreds of thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi for the past over 2 months in severe cold and over 155 farmers have lost their lives while sitting on the roads.

The Modi government – which is arrogant, adamant, and undemocratic – has responded with water cannons, tear gas, and baton charge to drive away the protesting farmers, the statement said.

While farmers are asking the government to repeal the laws, the Modi government has refused to accept farmers’ demands.