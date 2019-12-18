Sampathkumar of Air India Faces New Corruption Inquiry

As the judicial system is extremely inefficient and slow in India, the imprisonment of Sampathkumar and his gang members is getting delayed.

December 13, 2019

By Rakesh Raman

These days, the name of M.N. Sampathkumar – who claims to be a former employee of Air India – appears as an accused in a number of crime files of police and law-enforcement agencies.

Now, in a new case, India’s top anti-corruption agency the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked the Vigilance Department of Air India to investigate and take action in the corruption and fraud cases of Sampathkumar.

As a journalist and anti-corruption activist, I had complained with documentary evidence about Sampathkumar’s increasing crimes in Delhi. With its letter dated 05.12.2019, the CVC Director has sent Sampathkumar’s case file to the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of Air India.

Earlier, I had sent a letter to Mr. Hardeep S Puri, Minister for Civil Aviation (who manages Air India affairs), informing him about Sampathkumar’s criminal activities.

In order to commit a range of crimes and corruption, Sampathkumar has formed a massive gang which is gaining notoriety in the crime circles of India’s capital New Delhi.

With a hideout at DPS CGHS building in Sector 4 of Dwarka, Sampathkumar runs S-Gang (on the lines of infamous D-Company) with the help of nearly 40 gang members including lawless residents and members of builders’ mafia.

As stated in the CVC letter, its criminal activities include corruption, fraud, cheating, extortion, bribery, intimidation, illegal car parking racket, labour rights violations, underhand dealings with vendors, land grabbing, and other crimes.

As the secretary of DPS CGHS MC, Sampathkumar is running a criminal enterprise that is facing a number of government inquiries and court cases. Sampathkumar’s gang is facing a corruption inquiry ordered by the RCS Court in a corruption scandal of an estimated Rs. 20 crore.

Moreover, with the aim to grab residents’ flats, the gang is currently engaged in a fraudulent construction / repairs work of an estimated Rs. 15 crore. Despite a court case against this unauthorized construction, the gang members have not stopped it, and rather they are threatening the residents to pay huge money for this illegal construction activity.

CONNIVANCE WITH GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS

Sampathkumar and his gang members are committing all these crimes in connivance with corrupt government officials and criminal politicians. In order to gain impunity for their crimes, the gang members are purportedly bribing the bureaucrats in different offices such as the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Delhi Police, and others.

Recently, a new report filed by IGL (Indraprastha Gas Limited) detailed the crime of breaking IGL gas pipelines by Sampathkumar and his gang at DPS CGHS. As the gang intends to terrorize the residents with such vandalism, the IGL officials warned the gang members that their crime of breaking the gas pipelines and criminally stopping the gas supply in the houses can lead to their imprisonment.

Still, the gang members continued their activities to cause damage in the building. When police came to stop their vandalism that can cause serious accidents including deaths and destruction in the society building, Sampathkumar’s gang presumably bribed the police officials to avoid punishment and arrest.

With corruption money worth crores of rupees, Sampathkumar and his gang members have apparently amassed illegal assets and wealth in Delhi and other parts of the country. Now, I am urging the law-enforcement and anti-corruption agencies to take Sampathkumar and his gang members into custody and interrogate them to know the extent of their crimes.

As the judicial system is extremely inefficient and slow in India, the imprisonment of Sampathkumar and his gang members is getting delayed.

You can click here to know about all the illegal and criminal activities that Sampathkumar and his gang members are committing.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications on different subjects.