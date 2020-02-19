Save the Cows, Rape the Women! BJP MLA Charged With Gang-Rape

Strangely, the BJP of PM Narendra Modi showers extreme love and affection for cows while a number of people belonging to the party have been blamed for rapes.

By Rakesh Raman

A rape case has been filed against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh (UP). According to reports, a woman has filed the complaint against Bhadohi MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and six of his family members.

Initially, the complaint was filed against Tripathi’s nephew for allegedly raping her on the pretext of marriage. Later, she added the MLA’s name in her complaint, according to the police.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the “Make in India” slogan of PM Modi has changed to “Rape in India.” As the crimes against women are increasing in India, news agency Reuters has quoted the most recent government data to report that more than 32,500 cases of rape were registered with the police in 2017, or on average 90 rape cases a day.

The Reuters report – which has mentioned about a number of recent rape cases – adds that Indian courts disposed of only about 18,300 cases related to rape that year, leaving more than 127,800 cases pending at the end of 2017.

As the Indian politics is full of criminals, recently on February 13, the Supreme Court of India directed the political parties to decriminalize politics by taking some specific steps.

The court said in its order that the political parties will have to declare on their websites and social media channels the details of candidates who are facing criminal cases and the reasons for selecting them for elections.

The court decision came just a couple of days after the Delhi Assembly election in which the winning group Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had fielded 36 of the 70 candidates who have serious charges against them. AAP had the maximum number of candidates who are involved in criminal cases.

Meanwhile, the world’s top magazine The Economist says “a penchant for criminality is an electoral asset in India.” The magazine has published data about the political success of India’s “accused murderers, blackmailers, thieves, and kidnappers,” saying that 34% of India’s members of parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges filed against them.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects.