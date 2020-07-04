Trump Plans to Illegally Occupy the White House After Losing Election: Senator

Trump is again expected to lose the popular vote and he will even lose in the key swing states necessary for an Electoral College victory. But he will still try to stay in the White House.

By Rakesh Raman

President Donald Trump is conspiring to retain power even after losing the November election, according to a former Democratic Senator from Colorado.

Tim Wirth has written in Newsweek that Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden can beat Trump in November, but Trump has planned to usurp power by hook or by crook.

Although the article titled “How Trump Could Lose the Election—And Still Remain President” does not say it, the possibility is that Trump will pull off this deceptive feat with the help of Russian agents.

Biden too has not ruled out such a possibility. In a recent interview with Trevor Noah, Biden admitted that his biggest fear heading into the presidential election in November is that Trump will try to hijack the results.

Regarding Trump’s refusal to leave the White House after his defeat, Biden has no other solution to drive out Trump except to depend on the U.S. military. He said that the rank-and-file military personnel know that America is not a military state and they will escort Trump out from the White House.

Meanwhile, Tim Wirth explains in his article that first Trump will try to win the election by deceit with his constant attempts to suppress voter turnout and by purging the registration rolls of a large number of voters.

Trump has been trying to suppress mail-in ballots, which are necessary for voters during the Covid-19 pandemic when they are not supposed to stand in queues. Trump is trying to deprive people of their right to vote through paper ballots, as Trump knows that more voters will prefer Biden in the White House.

Tim Wirth also says in his opinion piece that Trump is again expected to lose the popular vote and he will even lose in the key swing states necessary for an Electoral College victory. But he will still try to stay in the White House.

How? Tim Wirth cites recent press reports that reveal the compilation by the Brennan Center at New York University of an extensive list of presidential emergency powers that might be inappropriately invoked in a national security crisis.

The article says that Attorney General William Barr, known for his extremist view of the expanse of presidential power, is widely believed to be developing a Justice Department opinion arguing that the president can exercise emergency powers in certain national security situations.

One of these national security crises could be the health crisis caused by coronavirus. Trump has been trying to aggravate this crisis by reopening the American businesses. When more people start dying of Covid infection, Trump will declare emergency (suspension of Constitution) in the country.

In these make-believe situations, the courts will be reluctant to intervene in the sphere of a national security emergency and would allow Trump to proceed unchecked and retain presidency. Trump has already shown that he is above the law as he blatantly defied the judicial processes during his impeachment proceedings.

Trump’s friend Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently played a similar trick to stay in power at least until 2036. Putin forced Russians to participate in a dubious vote that will allow him to change the Constitution and extend his monarchy in Russia.

In 2016, Trump had surreptitiously accepted virtual Russian interference in the U.S. election to defeat Hillary Clinton. Now Trump is expected to take some real help from Putin and his men overtly to keep control in America regardless of the election outcome.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects. These publications include the “Covid Health Bulletin” that covers global coronavirus news and views.