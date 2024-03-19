Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Winning Elections with EVM Manipulation

If Congress and other opposition parties do not intensify their protests against EVMs with hundreds of thousands of protesters continuously on the streets, Modi and BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha election with EVMs.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi of tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) to win elections fraudulently.

Addressing a public rally in Mumbai on Sunday, March 17, Rahul Gandhi said that the “soul of the King (Modi) is in the EVM,” adding that PM Modi cannot win the elections without EVMs.

People complain that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of PM Modi selectively manipulates EVMs to win Lok Sabha elections and certain key state elections. It is believed that if the elections are held transparently on ballot papers, neither Modi nor BJP can win the Lok Sabha election.

Although Congress had been mostly raising the EVM concerns on Twitter, this is perhaps the first time the top Congress leader openly blamed Modi for EVM frauds.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive digital microsite explains the concerns and possibilities of deception in the use of EVMs in elections.

There is a large number of complaints from the opposition political parties and citizens against the fraudulent use of EVMs – particularly during the past 5 years.

Surprisingly, however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Supreme Court of India are ignoring the complaints and are reluctant to stop the alleged EVM manipulation.

In an ongoing RMN Foundation Poll, 89% respondents say that they want elections in India to be held on ballot papers instead of EVMs. Only 9% want elections on EVMs and 2% neither like ballot papers nor EVMs.

But the Election Commission of India (ECI) – which works as an extended arm of the Modi regime – has decided to persist with EVMs in the upcoming Lok Sabha election which is scheduled to begin from April 19.

Instead of seriously addressing the question about EVM manipulation at a press conference on March 16, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar recited a vulgar poem to accuse the complainants.

Although a handful of citizens are holding some sporadic protests in Delhi and a few other cities against EVMs, it is unlikely that elections will be held on ballot papers.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.