Bharatiya Liberal Party Accuses AAP and BJP of Cash-for-Vote Scam in Delhi

A newly formed political outfit Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) has accused the rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of cash allurement to voters in Delhi.

BLP president Munish Raizada – who is contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly election from the New Delhi constituency – said that a former Delhi Member of Parliament (MP) from the BJP distributed Rs. 1,100 individually to some women in Delhi.

Similarly, in his video released today (December 26) – Raizada blamed former Delhi chief minister (CM) and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for enticing the local women voters with a promise to pay cash. Kejriwal – who is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the New Delhi constituency – will be contesting the 2025 election from the same area.

Since Kejriwal and AAP are hoodwinking Delhi’s women and senior citizen voters with the promise of cash distribution and healthcare support, the concerned government departments have warned people of deceit behind AAP’s shady schemes.

In response to AAP’s deceitful schemes, Delhi’s Health and Family Welfare department and the Women and Child Development department have categorically asked Delhi residents that they should not fall prey to AAP’s false electoral promises.

Raizada of BLP – who was earlier associated with AAP – urged voters not to trust AAP and BJP which are trying to buy their votes. Earlier, in 2015, Raizada – who had been a part of India Against Corruption (IAC) movement – was removed from AAP when he started questioning the dubious handling of funds by Kejriwal and AAP.

On Raizada’s complaint, social activist and IAC leader Anna Hazare had also written a rebuke letter to Kejriwal for misappropriation of party funds. But AAP ignored the letter and continued working in a dishonest manner. Raizada was the co-convener of AAP’s Chicago-based NRI Cell.

In 2019, Raizada roped in Indian playback singer Kailash Kher who performed a song to reveal the false promises made by AAP leader Kejriwal. The video song “Bol Re Dilli Bol” also showed the miserable living conditions for the people of Delhi. The song was part of a documentary series titled, “Transparency: Pardarshita” produced and directed by Raizada.

After burning his fingers with AAP, Raizada decided to come back from the U.S. where he was working as a doctor to form BLP and begin a new career in electoral politics of India.

It will be an uphill task for BLP to win some seats in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election where the traditional parties such as AAP, BJP, and Congress are in the fray. In the last Delhi Assembly election of 2020, the ruling AAP won 62 seats, BJP grabbed 8 seats, while Congress could not win even a single seat in the 70-member Assembly.

Note: This article is part of our exclusive editorial section that covers Delhi Assembly election 2025.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.