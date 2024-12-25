Kejriwal Trying to Cheat Women and Senior Citizens with Freebies: Delhi Administration

In response to AAP’s deceitful schemes, Delhi’s Health and Family Welfare department and the Women and Child Development department have categorically asked Delhi residents that they should not fall prey to AAP’s false electoral allurement.

By Rakesh Raman

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Arvind Kejriwal is enticing Delhi’s women and senior citizen voters with the promise of cash distribution and health care support, the government departments have warned people of deceit behind AAP’s shady schemes.

In the past couple of days, Kejriwal and a woman chief minister (CM) Atishi appointed by him have been leading a campaign in various localities of Delhi for registration of women and residents of over 60 years of age to collect their personal data with the assurance that women will get Rs. 2,100 per month and the seniors will be provided free healthcare.

As their hidden objective is to hoodwink the citizens so that they should vote for AAP candidates in the upcoming Delhi election, Kejriwal and this Atishi are not telling people that they will get the promised support only if AAP forms the government next year.

Earlier also, Kejriwal and AAP made such announcements to cheat people in Delhi and Punjab where AAP runs the government, but they never fulfilled those promises after winning the elections.

[ Video: दिल्ली के लोगों को सरकार की चेतावनी: आम आदमी पार्टी की धोखाधड़ी वाली योजनाओं से सावधान रहें ]

With public notices issued in newspapers, these government departments clarified that there are no schemes such as Mahila Samman Yojana for women or Sanjeevani Yojana for senior citizens that Kejriwal and Atishi are promoting.

The departments also assert that if these AAP leaders are collecting forms of people under these non-existent schemes, it is a fraudulent act being committed without any authority. People are urged not to share any personal data with Kejriwal, Atishi, or other AAP workers who are visiting Delhi residents to promote these deceptive schemes.

Since former Delhi CM Kejriwal is facing a major corruption and money laundering case linked with the Delhi liquor scandal, he was jailed and released on bail. The Supreme Court of India ruled that Kejriwal cannot work as the CM of Delhi as he and a number of other AAP leaders are facing investigations in the Delhi liquor scandal.

Therefore, Kejriwal resigned and handpicked an AAP woman politician Atishi – who is one of his most loyal sycophants – to arbitrarily make her Delhi CM, although she does not understand Delhi problems and administrative affairs. As a result, Delhi continues to be a living hell for the residents.

While Delhi Assembly election is expected to take place in the first couple of months of 2025, Kejriwal and other AAP politicians are deceiving the voters by promising free water, free electricity, free education, free bus travel, and financial help to them. The AAP government also falsely claims that it is giving free water and free electricity to the people of Delhi – so that people should vote for AAP candidates in the 2025 election.

However, a number of people in Delhi believe that Kejriwal and other AAP politicians – who are allegedly involved in multiple corruption scandals – cannot serve the citizens. Today, 30 million people of Delhi are buried under rampant corruption, lethal pollution, decayed school education system, and collapsed healthcare infrastructure. While water scarcity continues in Delhi, people have to pay hefty charges for using the electricity which is not coming regularly to homes.

Recently, the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena shared a video which shows extreme destruction in Delhi under the AAP government in the city. The video showed toxic water from sewers flowing in the streets and alleys, household waste dumped near the homes, broken roads, and hellish living conditions for the residents.

As Delhi Assembly election is coming, it will be a catastrophic disaster for the people of Delhi if Kejriwal’s party wins again to form the government.

Note: This article is part of our exclusive editorial section that covers Delhi Assembly election 2025.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.