Corrupt MCD and Delhi Jal Board Officials Fail to Resolve Water-Logging Problem in Dwarka

Despite repeated emails, phone calls, PGMS complaint, and Twitter messages sent by me, all these corrupt officials could not resolve the persisting water-logging problem.

By Rakesh Raman

The following case report reveals how corrupt officials of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and other departments fail to discharge their duty and ignore public complaints.

This report begins the extension of the “Clean House” complaint service that I have been running for the past 7 years to report about crime and corruption in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies.

[ Watch Video: दिल्ली Housing Societies में अपराध और भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायत CBI को ]

CURRENT CASE

I sent the following complaint to the office of the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi, chief minister (CM) office, MCD Commissioner, PGMS, and through the online platform of Delhi Jal Board.

However, despite repeated emails, phone calls, PGMS complaint, and Twitter messages sent by me, all these corrupt officials could not resolve the persisting water-logging problem in Sector 3 of Dwarka.

The complaint that I sent on January 2, 2025 is given below.

Dear Authorities at the Delhi LG Office, CM Office, and MCD, January 2, 2025

I am a journalist and social activist. I have been informed by the residents of Dwarka, Sector-3, Phase-3 (D-Block), J.J. Colony that water-logging has been persisting in this area for the past couple of weeks.

As a result, people are not able to move freely and there is a risk of spreading diseases with this dirty water. You are requested to get the water removed and streets cleaned in this area. A few photographs of water-logging are given below.

You can inform me immediately of your action at my address given below.

After receiving my email, MCD registered my complaint on January 3 with Complaint Number: 250103162687094927 and on January 4, the MCD officials updated the complaint status as “Resolved” (see screenshot given above).

[ Video: भ्रष्ट MCD और दिल्ली जल बोर्ड DJB के अधिकारी Dwarka में जल-जमाव की समस्या को हल करने में विफल ]

However, the aggrieved residents informed me that the water-logging problem has not been resolved. In fact, the corrupt MCD officials told a lie and just after throwing the responsibility on DJB, they closed the complaint as “Resolved”.

Meanwhile, I had also registered this complaint for MCD on the PGMS of Delhi Government with PGMS No. 2025000408 dated January 2, 2025. In response, Commissioner Ashwani Kumar (Phone No. 23225901) forwarded my complaint like a postman to a DC named Santosh Kumar Rai (see screenshot given above).

Since PGMS complaints are handled by corrupt and careless officials, they ignored the complaint and the water-logging problem still persists in the residential colony. Similarly, my DJB Complaint: DJB002321394 remained unaddressed, as the DJB online site failed to register my complaint after just giving me the complaint number.

The CM office sent me an email on January 5 about the action it has taken by sending my complaint to DJB and other departments. Similarly, MCD informed me with an email on January 6 that it has asked the officials to resolve the water-logging problem. Unfortunately, however, the problem has not been resolved.

Along with multiple phone calls to the concerned offices, I also sent a slew of Twitter messages to Delhi LG, CM Office, MCD, and DJB. But all these negligent officials did not resolve the problem and people in the affected area are suffering because of the government’s carelessness and inaction.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email