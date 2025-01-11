Why School Education Is Not Relevant for Students

As the students, parents, teachers, and policy makers are not willing to change the redundant subjects, students are suffering as they are not getting jobs after studying those subjects.

These are the excerpts from Job with Education: School Education Report 2025 to Make Students Employable.

At present, education in schools is so irrelevant that it is not required at all in any job market. After wasting at least 12 years in schools, the students are totally confused and not equipped for higher education needed for employment.

The drudgery of education also causes mental retardation and a feeling of inferiority complex among the students. Since a lot of verbal garbage is stuffed into the burdensome syllabuses, the education also challenges the biological limits of students who are forced to blindly cram instead of understanding the relevant subjects.

About 99% of students do not need to learn the prevailing subjects such as math, science, social science, and the obsolete computer applications. The others who want to take up professions related to these subjects are also not required to learn them like this because today’s professions are driven by advanced computer applications and systems driven by artificial intelligence (AI) which generate this knowledge for the professionals working in these fields.

For example, no student is required to learn polynomials, triangles, and circles. Similarly, they can ignore the study of metals, rivers, geography, and the Russian revolution. If they need any of this static knowledge in their jobs, they can get it instantly with a single click of mouse on their computers.

Rather, they need workers who are fully skilled in modern areas of studies and who are trained to handle any work during their employment even if they have not learnt it during their years in schools and colleges. The teachers are blindly teaching these redundant subjects and students are blindly studying these redundant subjects without realizing that these subjects cannot make them employable.

An estimated 90% of students would never require the knowledge of these subjects throughout their lives. But they waste years on learning these subjects in schools. This time wastage of students can be avoided and this time can be utilized to provide the students relevant education and skills which are required by employers.

