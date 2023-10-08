Housing Society Crimes of Sampathkumar Gang Continue in Delhi

Gang Headquarters: DPS Cooperative Group Housing Society (DPS CGHS), Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi 110 078

October 7, 2023

Since Sampathkumar and his accomplices are again trying to harass and disturb me, I have written this article to recapitulate some of their crimes.

By Rakesh Raman

After staying in hibernation for a couple of years, M.N. Sampathkumar (also written as M. N. Sampath Kumar or Sampathkumar) is again leading his gang actively in Delhi. Sampathkumar’s gang – which is widely known as S-Gang – operates on the lines of infamous D-Company with the help of several gang members including the members of builders’ mafia.

As a journalist and social activist, I have been reporting about the crimes and corruption of S-Gang despite numerous threats to me from Sampathkumar and his gang members. In response to the complaints filed by me, the government law-enforcement agencies have launched multiple investigations against Sampathkumar and his accomplices.

While Sampathkumar had disappeared for some time, I had stopped complaining about him and could not pursue the investigations launched against him or his gang members. But now I have come to know that Sampathkumar is active again and conspiring to get me implicated in false cases.

In the past, Sampathkumar and his accomplices have sent me several threats including false police complaints against me, multiple legal actions, attempts to get me expelled from my home, threats to harm me physically, and slanderous attacks on my social as well as professional status.

The details of these threats to me have been documented in the files of Delhi Police and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India which has issued notice to the Commissioner of Delhi Police in my case so that I could work and move freely.

Incidentally, Sampathkumar (pictured left) has been named by me as an accused in the complaint that I sent to NHRC in 2021 because Sampathkumar and his accomplices have been threatening me with dire consequences if I do not stop my editorial and anti-corruption work.

In fact, Sampathkumar is the member of a citywide criminal gang which is carrying out lethal construction in occupied group housing societies of Delhi. As a consequence of this construction-cum-corruption racket (estimated in hundreds of crores of rupees) which has been running for over five years, thousands of men, women, children, and even senior citizens are suffering as the construction is spreading lethal pollution and causing serious accidents in which people are dying.

Since crimes and corruption are increasing exponentially in the cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) of Delhi, I have been running a free anti-corruption social service for the past six years for Delhi residents.

This service, called Clean House service, allows residents to file their complaints through an online form and I report about those cases and approach the concerned authorities to get relief for the aggrieved citizens.

In order to terrorize me so that I should not speak against his criminal activities, Sampathkumar – who has links with builders’ mafia – has over the years repeatedly tried to suppress my voice with false allegations against me.

As I hold street protests and various campaigns to stop this lethal construction – called floor area ratio (FAR) construction – in Delhi housing societies, Sampathkumar (who was a secretary at DPS CGHS, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi where I live) and his accomplices have faced government-instituted corruption inquiries.

[ You can click here to watch a video that shows the dangers of FAR construction that Sampathkumar has been carrying out to harm the residents. I am also a victim of Sampathkumar’s criminality as my house is being broken with lethal construction. [ You can click here to watch a related video: दिल्ली में मेरा घर क्यों तोड़ा जा रहा है? ]

In September 2020, Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS, was appointed by the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) office of Delhi Government to conduct an investigation under Section 61 of DCS Act, 2003 into the estimated Rs. 20-crore corruption scandal of DPS CGHS where Sampathkumar and his accomplices operate.

But apparently Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS, was bribed by Sampathkumar or his accomplices to get a favourable investigation report which was submitted dishonestly without taking my inputs.

Since Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS, had filed a dubious report, it was clearly a case of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (PC Act). I filed various complaints against Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS, and other bureaucrats who are involved in this corruption scandal which extends from DPS CGHS where Sampathkumar operates to other parts of the city.

In response to the complaints filed by me in this case, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, has

the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, to investigate the corruption cases of at least 10 IAS officers including Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS, who colluded with Sampathkumar’s gang to submit a false investigation report in the DPS CGHS corruption scandal.

I received the latest letter in this case from the Cabinet Secretariat recently in the first week of this month October 2023 informing me that the investigation against IAS officers including Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS, is under progress.

The citywide criminal activity – in which Sampath Kumar, government officials, and members of builders’ mafia are involved – is termed as the Widehouse corruption scandal on which I created and published a detailed report in 2022. [ You can click here to download and read the Widehouse corruption scandal report. ]

In July 2020, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had stopped Sampathkumar-led illegal construction at DPS CGHS when I complained about it to the anti-corruption authority Lokpal of India and NHRC.

However, Sampath Kumar and his gang colluded with corrupt DDA officials and a judge Manish Khurana at Tis Hazari Courts who passed an illegal order in October 2021 allowing DPS CGHS to resume lethal construction without following the proper prosecution process and without allowing me to participate in the court hearings, as I was the main complainant.

Since this judge committed a corruption crime, in response to my complaint against him to the Supreme Court of India, a vigilance investigation was initiated through the Delhi High Court against the judge Manish Khurana.

As a petitioner who has filed the corruption complaint against judge Manish Khurana who allowed illegal construction at DPS CGHS, I appeared in an online hearing conducted by the Delhi High Court in July 2023. The investigation is underway.

Since the investigating officer Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS, held a bogus investigation, Sampathkumar and his accomplices did not get punished. As stated above, Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS, is now facing corruption investigation at DoPT / Cabinet Secretariat for corruption as he dishonestly exonerated Sampathkumar and his accomplices.

While the crimes of Sampathkumar and his accomplices have been increasing and lethal construction continues, I again sent a detailed complaint in July 2023 to various authorities to get an FIR registered against them.

Although Sampath Kumar – who claims to be a former employee of Air India – has ostensibly quit his secretarial position from the DPS CGHS management committee (MC), he is still trying to terrorize me so that I should not complain against his crimes which are being carried out by his accomplices. Their crimes have even resulted in the death of a construction worker at DPS CGHS.

The police have informed me that an FIR under Section 304-A and other IPC sections has been filed for lethal construction at DPS CGHS and because of which a construction worker died.

However, the police deliberately did not include the names of the MC members of DPS CGHS who are responsible for this death and this deadly construction was started by M. N. Sampath Kumar.

And even after the death and multiple accidents in the building, the police, RCS office, and DDA have not stopped dangerous construction at DPS CGHS. Apparently, the DPS CGHS MC members use residents’ money to bribe government officials who do not take action against them.

Although it is mentioned in the police vigilance report shared with me that an FIR No. 102/2022 has been registered in the DPS CGHS case u/s 288 / 337 IPC and additional Section 304-A, the details have not been given, as police want to protect the real culprits in DPS CGHS MC.

In my recent letter, I have urged the police to file a formal First Information Report (FIR) in this case, initially against the following main accused including the DPS CGHS management committee (MC) members and their accomplices whose names and addresses are given below.

[ Tentative IPC Sections. Death by negligence (IPC Section 304A), Criminal intimidation (IPC Section 506), Extortion (IPC Section 386), Voluntarily causing hurt (IPC Section 321), Culpable homicide (IPC Section 299), Bribery (IPC Section 171E), Defamation (IPC Section 499/500), and other applicable IPC Sections. ] Names of the accused are given below.

Neeraj Kumar Vaish, Flat No. 153, DPS CGHS, Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi

M.N. Sampathkumar, Flat No. 151, DPS CGHS, Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi

R. Balasubramanian, Flat No. 322, DPS CGHS, Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi

Ms. Leela Swami, Flat No. 173, DPS CGHS, Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi

Sandeep Taneja, Flat No. 473, DPS CGHS, Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi

Manguram Tyagi, Flat No. 133, DPS CGHS, Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi

Ms. Naseem Afshaque, Flat No. 172, DPS CGHS, Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi

M.M. Shukla, Flat No. 112, DPS CGHS, Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi

H.L. Kaul, Flat No. 121, DPS CGHS, Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi

R.K. Saggi, Flat No. 422, DPS CGHS, Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi

In order to circumvent the legal action against them, some of the MC members including Sampathkumar have quit their positions. Now, their illegal activities are being continued by their accomplices including president W.B. Santhosh, secretary Vikash Sharma, and treasurer Ms Shashi Chouhan. These new MC members are equally involved in the crimes happening at DPS CGHS.

Also, the following external firms have been hired by the accused DPS CGHS MC members including Sampath Kumar without following the proper tendering / purchase processes for the illegal construction project that the MC members started in July 2019 in the Society building.

Vivek & Arti Architects [Contact: Mr. Vivek Malhotra, Architect, COA No: CA/89/12072, Registered Valuer: Cat-I/478/127/2003-2004 of B-3/55, Janakpuri, New Delhi – 110058 with contact 9654787858] Om Star Constructions Pvt Ltd [Contact: Mr. Sanjay Kumar Goel, D-17, First Floor, Pandav Nagar, Patparganj (Near Indane Gas Agency), Delhi – 110092 with contact 011-45615262, 22485372, 9310015350] Design N Design Architects [Contact: S-4, Anupam Plaza, I.I.T. Crossing, Hauz Khas, New Delhi 110016. Ph: 011-26853257] Team Professional Consultant and Resource Managers [Contact: 436, Sec-4, Vaishali, Ghaziabad-201012 (UP), Ph: +91-120-4167814 / +91-9718811005]

Apart from corruption and construction crime, M. N. Sampath Kumar and his criminal colleagues were convicted in a labour rights violation case of DPS CGHS security guards in 2017 when I had complained against them to NHRC and other authorities.

The labour court convicted secretary Sampathkumar and his corrupt MC colleagues including Neeraj Kumar Vaish, R. Balasubramanian, Ms. Leela Swami, Sandeep Taneja, Manguram Tyagi, Ms. Naseem Afshaque, Col M.M. Shukla (Retd.), Ms. Geeta Gautam, R.K. Saggi, H.L. Kaul, and K.L. Narayanan. The names and addresses of some of them are given above.

However, all these MC members including Sampathkumar are so corrupt that they used public money of DPS CGHS residents to surreptitiously pay the penalty (lakhs of rupees) in this case to the guards whose rights they violated. [ You can click here to read the details of the case along with photographs and documents. ]

Since Sampathkumar and his accomplices are again trying to harass and disturb me, I have written this article to recapitulate some of their crimes. Now, I will also file new complaints and pursue the pending investigations against Sampathkumar and his gang members.

Note: I have added limited information and only a few documents related to Sampathkumar’s crimes in this article because of space constraints. You can click here to visit the exclusive webpage that I have been running since 2017 to report about the crimes and corruption of Sampathkumar and DPS CGHS MCs.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has been running for the past 6 years a community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people live.