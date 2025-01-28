Dishonest Rahul Gandhi Does Not Criticize the Wrongdoings of Arvind Kejriwal

By Rakesh Raman

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held an election rally today (January 28) in Patparganj constituency of New Delhi as the Delhi Assembly election is scheduled to take place on February 5.

Rahul Gandhi is so dishonest that he hardly uttered a word against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. The Congress leader deliberately did not raise the issue of massive corruption cases that AAP leaders including Kejriwal are facing.

He only made a passing reference to the Delhi liquor scam in which Kejriwal and other AAP leaders were jailed and released on bail by complicit judges of the Supreme Court of India. The Congress leader seemed so scared of Kejriwal that he briefly complained about the lavish lifestyle of Kejriwal who has squandered crores of rupees of public money on his luxurious house.

Perhaps, Rahul Gandhi is reluctant to talk about AAP’s corruption because Kejriwal would react and expose corruption by Congress leaders. It appears that Congress has already surrendered in the Delhi election and decided to give tacit support to AAP so that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister Narendra Modi could be defeated.

In his insipid speech, as usual Rahul Gandhi kept blaming Modi who has no direct role in Delhi election. Instead of talking forcefully about Kejriwal’s failure to control lethal pollution in the city or collapsed healthcare infrastructure or widespread garbage in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi uselessly kept talking about Modi’s links with oligarch Gautam Adani.

With his reluctance to participate in the Delhi election campaign, Rahul Gandhi is spoiling the Congress candidates’ chances of winning in the Delhi election. As a result, AAP will benefit and BJP will get hurt in the upcoming election.

In the last Delhi Assembly election of 2020, the ruling AAP won 62 seats, BJP grabbed 8 seats, while Congress could not win even a single seat in the 70-member Assembly.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.