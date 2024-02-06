EVM News: 89% Prefer to Hold Elections on Ballot Papers

Most voters assert that if elections are held transparently on ballot papers instead of EVMs, neither Modi nor BJP can win any election.

In an ongoing RMN Poll, 89% respondents say that they want elections in India to be held on ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Only 9% want elections on EVMs and 2% neither like ballot papers nor EVMs. The results are as of February 6, 2024. There are numerous complaints about the fraudulent use of EVMs in Indian elections.

People complain that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi selectively manipulates EVMs to win Lok Sabha elections and certain key state elections.

However, the officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the judges of the Supreme Court are reluctant to stop the use of EVMs mainly because they cannot take any decision that may displease their boss PM Modi.

Although citizens are holding some sporadic protests in Delhi and a few other cities against EVMs, it is unlikely that elections will be held on ballot papers. Therefore, Modi and BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha election with EVMs.

You can also participate in the RMN Poll on EVMs and ballot papers and view the results of the poll.