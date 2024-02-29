Farmers Must Go to Delhi to Protest. ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਜਾਣਾ ਪਵੇਗਾ. किसानों को विरोध करने के लिए दिल्ली जाना होगा. Dilli Chalo. ਦਿਲੀ ਚਲੋ. दिल्ली चलो. Delhi Kooch News. Photo: RMN News Service
Asia Pacific Latest World 

Farmers’ Protest Videos: Farmers Must Go to Delhi to Protest

RMN News , , , , ,

Farmers Must Go to Delhi to Protest. ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਜਾਣਾ ਪਵੇਗਾ. किसानों को विरोध करने के लिए दिल्ली जाना होगा. Dilli Chalo. ਦਿਲੀ ਚਲੋ. दिल्ली चलो. Delhi Kooch News. Photo: RMN News Service
Farmers Must Go to Delhi to Protest. ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਜਾਣਾ ਪਵੇਗਾ. किसानों को विरोध करने के लिए दिल्ली जाना होगा. Dilli Chalo. ਦਿਲੀ ਚਲੋ. दिल्ली चलो. Delhi Kooch News. Photo: RMN News Service

Farmers’ Protest Videos: Farmers Must Go to Delhi to Protest

Farmers Protest 2024 | Kisan Andolan 2024 | किसान आंदोलन 2024 | ਕਿਸਾਨ ਵਿਰੋਧ 2024

Dilli Chalo

ਦਿਲੀ ਚਲੋ

दिल्ली चलो

Delhi Kooch News

Farmers Must Go to Delhi to Protest

ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਜਾਣਾ ਪਵੇਗਾ

किसानों को विरोध करने के लिए दिल्ली जाना होगा

In order to increase the impact of their ongoing protest on the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi, Indian farmers must go to Delhi for demonstration as they had planned.

Their existing protest location on the Punjab-Haryana border or Shambhu border does not give the right positioning of their campaign, as the farmers are struggling to get their demands – including minimum support price (MSP) accepted by the Modi regime.

You can watch the following videos to know more about farmers’ protests in India.

प्रधान मंत्री (पीएम) नरेंद्र मोदी की सरकार पर अपने चल रहे विरोध के प्रभाव को बढ़ाने के लिए, भारतीय किसानों को अपनी योजना के अनुसार प्रदर्शन के लिए दिल्ली जाना होगा।

पंजाब-हरियाणा सीमा या शंभू सीमा पर उनका मौजूदा विरोध स्थान उनके अभियान की सही स्थिति नहीं देता है, क्योंकि किसान न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य (एमएसपी) सहित अपनी मांगों को मोदी शासन द्वारा स्वीकार करने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं।

भारत में किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के बारे में अधिक जानने के लिए आप निम्नलिखित वीडियो देख सकते हैं।

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ (PM) ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ‘ਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੇ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਉਣ ਲਈ, ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਲਈ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਜਾਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਯੋਜਨਾ ਬਣਾਈ ਸੀ।

ਪੰਜਾਬ-ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਸਰਹੱਦ ਜਾਂ ਸ਼ੰਭੂ ਸਰਹੱਦ ‘ਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਸਥਾਨ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ ਦੀ ਸਹੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੰਦਾ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਮੰਗਾਂ – ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਮੁੱਲ (ਐਮਐਸਪੀ) ਸਮੇਤ – ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਸੰਘਰਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਹੋਰ ਜਾਣਨ ਲਈ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦੇਖ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ।

WTO MSP: https://youtu.be/UEF-zIpR13g

Dilli Chalo: https://youtu.be/dXt20VPxw5U

Protest Portal: https://youtu.be/T2nAak2ZLs8

Farm Leaders: https://youtu.be/F6R37mNjXaU

Farmers’ Protest Videos
Farm Leaders WTO and MSP
Protest Website Dilli Chalo
Rural Resistance Portal

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Pakistan's Ambassador at the UN in New York Maleeha Lodhi meeting the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on February 20, 2019 to discuss Kashmir issue. (file photo)

European Parliament Asks India to Stop Human Rights Violations in Kashmir

RMN News Comments Off on European Parliament Asks India to Stop Human Rights Violations in Kashmir
Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus opened the Grameen Koota new corporate office in Jayanagar, Bangalore on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015.

Grameen Koota Welcomes Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus

RMN News Comments Off on Grameen Koota Welcomes Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus
Congress leaders announcing Bharat Jodo Yatra on August 23, 2022 in New Delhi. Photo: Congress

Congress Launches 2024 Lok Sabha Election Campaign with Bharat Jodo Yatra

RMN News Comments Off on Congress Launches 2024 Lok Sabha Election Campaign with Bharat Jodo Yatra