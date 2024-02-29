Farmers’ Protest Videos: Farmers Must Go to Delhi to Protest

Farmers Must Go to Delhi to Protest

In order to increase the impact of their ongoing protest on the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi, Indian farmers must go to Delhi for demonstration as they had planned.

Their existing protest location on the Punjab-Haryana border or Shambhu border does not give the right positioning of their campaign, as the farmers are struggling to get their demands – including minimum support price (MSP) accepted by the Modi regime.

You can watch the following videos to know more about farmers’ protests in India.

प्रधान मंत्री (पीएम) नरेंद्र मोदी की सरकार पर अपने चल रहे विरोध के प्रभाव को बढ़ाने के लिए, भारतीय किसानों को अपनी योजना के अनुसार प्रदर्शन के लिए दिल्ली जाना होगा।

पंजाब-हरियाणा सीमा या शंभू सीमा पर उनका मौजूदा विरोध स्थान उनके अभियान की सही स्थिति नहीं देता है, क्योंकि किसान न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य (एमएसपी) सहित अपनी मांगों को मोदी शासन द्वारा स्वीकार करने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं।

भारत में किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के बारे में अधिक जानने के लिए आप निम्नलिखित वीडियो देख सकते हैं।

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ (PM) ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ‘ਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੇ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਉਣ ਲਈ, ਭਾਰਤੀ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਲਈ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਜਾਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਿਵੇਂ ਕਿ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਯੋਜਨਾ ਬਣਾਈ ਸੀ।

ਪੰਜਾਬ-ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਸਰਹੱਦ ਜਾਂ ਸ਼ੰਭੂ ਸਰਹੱਦ ‘ਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਸਥਾਨ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ ਦੀ ਸਹੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੰਦਾ, ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਮੰਗਾਂ – ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਮੁੱਲ (ਐਮਐਸਪੀ) ਸਮੇਤ – ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਸਵੀਕਾਰ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਸੰਘਰਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਵਿਰੋਧ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਹੋਰ ਜਾਣਨ ਲਈ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦੇਖ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ।

WTO MSP: https://youtu.be/UEF-zIpR13g

Dilli Chalo: https://youtu.be/dXt20VPxw5U

Protest Portal: https://youtu.be/T2nAak2ZLs8

Farm Leaders: https://youtu.be/F6R37mNjXaU