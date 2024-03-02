Farmers to Hold Kisan Mazdoor Maha Panchayat in Delhi

The Haryana government under the Modi regime has blocked the movement of farmers who want to reach Delhi to hold a permanent protest in the national capital.

Farmers Protest 2024 | Kisan Andolan 2024 | किसान आंदोलन 2024 | ਕਿਸਾਨ ਵਿਰੋਧ 2024

By RMN News Service

Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) – which is a group of different farm unions of India – has announced to hold a protest in New Delhi on March 14, 2024. The protest will be organized under the banner Kisan Mazdoor Maha Panchayat (or farmer-worker conference).

Farmers ask the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi to implement its commitments made to farmers during the year-long protest of 2020-2021 that was held on the outskirts of Delhi.

The Modi government has not accepted any of the farmers’ demands and rather unleashed police brutality on farmers who have been trying since February 13 to come to Delhi from Punjab and Haryana for reviving their protest.

As a protester was allegedly killed by the Haryana government which is under the Modi regime, farmers demand a judicial investigation into the alleged killing.

Although there are many other demands including withdrawal of police cases against farmers, waiving of farmers’ loans, the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations on crop prices, pension for farmers and farm labourers, the farm leaders particularly want legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for 23 crops.

The main reason for the government’s reluctance to accept the MSP proposal is pressure from the World Trade Organization (WTO), which is forcing India to limit its ongoing subsidies to farmers so that an equitable international agriculture trade regime could be established.

Along with SKM, a couple of more farm unions – Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) – are holding separate protests on Haryana-Punjab borders since February 13 against the Modi government.

