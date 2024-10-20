India Corruption Research Report 2024: Key Facts

Corruption in India

These are the excerpts from the India Corruption Research Report 2024 which covers different aspects of corruption in the country.

Corruption in India is increasing exponentially.

Corruption cases of the ruling regime never get investigated.

Bureaucrats enjoy full impunity in their acts of corruption.

Judicial corruption is increasing rapidly.

Courts are mostly complicit in corruption crimes.

Oligarchs close to the government politicians commit financial crimes blatantly.

Investigation agencies are negligent and unskilled to handle corruption cases.

Anti-corruption laws are not followed.

Courts easily grant bail to corrupt politicians and even when trial is running, politicians claim that they have been acquitted by the courts.

A couple of old lawyers who belong(ed) to the Congress party have been trying to protect politicians involved in serious cases of crime and corruption. Court judges succumb to these lawyers’ pressure.

If politicians are jailed for a few days, they enjoy luxurious treatment in jails.

Corruption is equally rampant in the Central and State governments.

With opaque corporate funding through electoral bonds, political corruption by the ruling regime has increased manifold.

In return to illicit corporate funds, the government does not take back loans given to corporates. Banks have written off bad loans worth Rs. 10.57 lakh crore in the last five financial years. This is the most dreaded form of organized corruption.

As the leaders of opposition political parties are equally corrupt, they do not oppose government corruption.

Corrupt politicians get off scot-free by claiming that the corruption cases against them are politically motivated.

Since politicians, bureaucrats, police, and judges have formed a criminal gang in India, there is no forum for citizens where they could complain and get rid of corruption.

