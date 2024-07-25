Supreme Court Asks to Form Committee to Negotiate with Protesting Farmers

By RMN News Service

As usual, the Supreme Court of India did not follow the law to resolve farmers’ grievance, as the protesting farmers want to reach Delhi to protest against the government of prime minister Narendra Modi.

As farmers – belonging to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha – are stranded at the Shambhu border of Punjab and Haryana, the hostile Haryana Government is not opening the border for farmers to reach Delhi. The Supreme Court could have easily used the right to peaceful protest statute to give farmers an unimpeded passage to Delhi through Haryana.

Related Links

[ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ? ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ । ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨਾਲ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ]

[ Website: Protests by Farmers in India ]

WTO MSP: https://youtu.be/UEF-zIpR13g

[ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਵਿਰੋਧ: ਕਿਸਾਨ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਪੰਧੇਰ ਅਤੇ ਡੱਲੇਵਾਲ ‘ਤੇ ਕਦੇ ਵੀ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਨਾ ਕਰੋ ]

But the defunct Supreme Court preferred to procrastinate the issue with its directive to form a committee that will interface between farmers and Haryana Government. The committee, if formed, will decide if the national highway to Delhi should be opened and till then the court said Punjab and Haryana Governments would maintain status quo at Shambhu border near Ambala in Haryana where farmers are protesting. The top court has asked the governments to form the committee within a week.

Meanwhile, a few farm leaders have urged Leader of Opposition Parties (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to move a private member bill in the ongoing session of parliament on their demands, particularly the legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for certain crops.