Justin Trudeau Seeks International Support to Condemn India for the Alleged Murder of Sikh Activist

The murder of Nijjar is being compared to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia.

Canadian prime minister (PM) Justin Trudeau is mobilizing support of world leaders to punish India for the alleged assasination of a Sikh leader in Canada.

On Monday (September 18), Trudeau had alleged about the involvement of the Indian government agents in the killing of pro-Khalistan Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

After the probe by the Canadian intelligence agencies, Trudeau said that his government has credible evidence of Indian government’s collusion in the murder of Nijjar.

While the Indian government has dismissed the allegations, Trudeau has been asking world leaders to condemn India and he is demanding a thorough investigation of the Nijjar case so that the perpetrators of crime could be punished.

It is being reported that the U.S. is reluctant to support Trudeau largely because the U.S. President Joe Biden’s commercial interests in India. Biden has been blindly supporting the government of PM Narendra Modi despite multiple reports of crime, corruption, and human rights violations by the Modi regime.

However, the British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on September 19 tweeted that many “anxious, angry and fearful Sikhs” from Slough and beyond have contacted him. He added that after the revelation by Canadian PM Trudeau, the UK government should ensure that justice is delivered.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Canada has rejected India’s requests to extradite those who are allegedly involved in terror activities. It is largely believed that the Modi regime has been politicizing the terrorism issue for electoral gains.

Many Sikhs and Muslims are being labeled as terrorists by the Modi regime in order to seek Hindu votes. It is falsely projected by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that Modi is protecting 80% Hindus in India from Sikh and Muslim terrorists so Hindus should vote for Modi and BJP.

It is also alleged that Modi and his party are behind terror attacks such as Pulwama attack which was blamed on Muslim country Pakistan to woo Hindu voters before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In fact, Sikhs are being targeted because they demand a separate Khalistan land or the land of purity where there is peace and prosperity. Thousands of Sikhs were murdered in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after the assassination of Indian PM Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

In revenge, hooligans killed Sikhs mercilessly, raped Sikh women, and looted the Sikh properties during the massacre particularly in India’s capital New Delhi. After the 1984 pogrom, Sikhs have been demanding a fully autonomous state called Khalistan in Punjab.

The demand for Khalistan has gained intensity under the current government of chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann who is an illiterate and incapable politician.

As Bhagwant Mann is not able to control the civil unrest in Punjab, the demand for Khalistan has gained momentum in Punjab as well as other countries such as Canada, U.S., and the UK where Sikh population is big.

The Khalistan movement is a Sikh separatist campaign that seeks to create a homeland for Sikhs by establishing a sovereign state, called Khālistān (‘Land of the Khalsa’ or the Land of Purity), in the Punjab region.

Since the Indian government wants to crush the Khalistan movement, it has allegedly got Khalistan leader Nijjar killed in Canada. The murder of Nijjar is being compared to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia.

In 2021, the United States had publicly accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of approving the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was a U.S. resident.

But no action was taken against Mohammed bin Salman because the U.S. has commercial interests in Saudi Arabia. Similarly, there will be no repercussions for the Modi regime which is virtually bribing the Biden administration by buying American products which are not required in India.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also been publishing The Unrest news magazine that covers economic and political upheavals in the world.