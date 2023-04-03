After Modi-Adani Case, BJP Launches Program on Congress Corruption

The idea behind BJP’s initiative of covering the old Congress cases seems to be its attempt to divert people’s attention from the alleged Modi-Adani scandal in which BJP leader and prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi is an accused.

By Rakesh Raman

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a video program to highlight the alleged corruption scandals of Congress when the party was in power before 2014.

The BJP released the first episode of the video program today (April 2). It is titled “Congress Files” which talks superficially about the alleged corruption scams such as the 2G case, coal scam, and Commonwealth Games case.

Instead of catching the culprits in these alleged cases, the ruling BJP has decided to throw mud on the opposition party Congress.

The opposition parties accuse Modi of complicity in the alleged financial crimes of Indian oligarch Gautam Adani who is in news for a series of alleged corporate frauds.

A recent investigative report of Hindenburg Research accused Adani of commiting one of the biggest corporate frauds in the world. In the report released in January, Hindenburg said that the Adani Group has engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.

[ VIDEO: मोदी अदानी भाई भाई, देश बेच के खाई मलाई। ]

[ VIDEO: मोदी-अडानी गठजोड़: अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा मोदी सबसे भ्रष्ट प्रधानमंत्री हैं ]

Since Modi is not answering opposition questions in parliament on the Adani issue, the opposition leaders decided to file a formal complaint at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi so that a criminal investigation could be launched against Adani and his nexus with Modi.

When the heavy police force deployed by the Modi government did not allow the opposition leaders to submit their complaint at the ED office, Congress says it has emailed the complaint letter signed by opposition members to the ED.

The 4-page complaint letter dated March 15 alleges that the Adani Group has established a network of offshore shell companies and offshore funds to artificially inflate its stock valuations and commit other frauds including money laundering.

Subsequently, the official multimedia platform of Congress INC TV posted a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 26 in which he exposes a group of thieves.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi compares PM Narendra Modi with fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, saying “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?”

He names a few more businessmen close to Modi to say that this is a group of thieves who are stealing public money and running away from the country.

Rahul Gandhi’s related speech made in 2019 in Karnataka led to his disqualification from parliament. A court in Gujarat has found Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty in a defamation case over his remarks about the “Modi” surname of PM Modi.

Recently, Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Modi is the most corrupt PM that India has seen in 75 years of its independence. In a speech delivered in Delhi Assembly on March 28, Kejriwal presented detailed data on Modi’s corruption and exposed his criminal nexus with Adani.

He said that Adani is only a manager of corruption money that Modi has been looting for the past nine years of his rule in the country. And he added that the Adani Group is only a frontal outfit set up to hide Modi’s corruption money.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.