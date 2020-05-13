Beware, Hindu Preacher Modi Comes Again to Lecture on Coronavirus

The Modi government is downplaying the effect of coronavirus disaster by giving fake data about the disease.

By Rakesh Raman

The Prime Minister (PM) of India Narendra Modi is not educated enough to speak on any topic that needs some intellectual competence. But he often appears on TV shows in colorful attire to deliver random lectures on different subjects such as trade, technology, science, society, and whatnot.

Modi’ favorite topic these days is coronavirus (Covid-19) that has claimed thousands of lives in India because of his inaction and negligence. After a slew of appearances during the past couple of months, Modi will appear again today at 8:00 p.m. presumably to deliver discourse on coronavirus.

Strangely, Modi never holds a press conference to answer relevant questions about coronavirus in India. In fact, Modi has not held even a single press conference during the past 6 years of his tenure.

[ Kejriwal Fails to Save People. Learn to Die with Coronavirus in Delhi ]

It is largely believed that Modi can only interact in Hindi with the lapdog media members who are dictated the questions that Modi wants to answer in his TV interviews. But he cannot sit in front of journalists in an open press conference, because Modi can’t utter even a single sentence properly in English language.

Plus, he lacks understanding of any subject. It is believed that besides tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs), Modi wins elections by hurling abuses on his opponents or spewing hatred against Muslims as he is destined to make India a Hindu Rashtra – a country only for Hindus.

Now, coronavirus is a difficult subject for Modi. But like an authoritarian leader, he does not want the doctors or scientists to come in front of the masses. Instead of handling the crisis in a scientific manner, Modi has been asking his gullible followers to bang their kitchen utensils, burn candles, or throw rose petals in the vacuum to combat the virus which has infected more than 4 million people in the world.

[ Amid False Coronavirus Data, India Becomes Global Epicenter of the Pandemic ]

He is so naive that he fails to understand that his useless lectures won’t reduce the impact of infection in the country. Only better healthcare infrastructure can give some relief. But Modi did not take any step to increase the number and types of tests that Covid patients need. He also ignored the health concerns of doctors and hospital staff who do not get proper protective gear while treating the patients.

As Modi keeps telling lies in his election campaigns, now he is again lying blatantly about coronavirus cases and deaths in the country. The Modi government is downplaying the effect of disaster by giving fake data about the disease.

While the Modi government reports only a few thousand cases, independent research reports suggest that India will have around 1.3 million coronavirus cases by May 2020 and the infection will eventually reach 20% of the population or nearly 300 million (30 crore) people. Obviously, the number of deaths will be hundreds of thousands.

But Modi is not bothered. He will keep appearing on TV while Indians will keep dying. As Modi has not made any arrangement to handle the situation after the lockdown, he is ready to bring more social and economic disaster in the country by lifting the lockdown restrictions after May 17.

Meanwhile, in an ongoing RMN Poll, 75% people believe that Modi is not handling the coronavirus crisis effectively.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects. These publications include the “Covid Health Bulletin” that covers global coronavirus news and views.