Can Dummy CM Bhagwant Mann Stop Hindu-Sikh Conflicts in Punjab?

By Rakesh Raman

After a series of Hindu attacks on Muslims, now Hindus* are at daggers drawn with Sikhs in the Punjab state of India. The violent groups clashed in the Patiala area of Punjab during an anti-Khālistān protest march today (April 29).

Sikhs in India and abroad have been demanding a separate homeland by creating a sovereign state called Khālistān in India. The Khālistān movement gained momentum in Punjab during the 1970s through 1990s. But it was crushed with a heavy police crackdown on armed separatists who were leading the pro-Khālistān militants.

Now, after the establishment of a new government in Punjab in March 2022, the Sikhs in Punjab have again started raising the issue of Khālistān. This is the first time in the history of Punjab that the Punjab government is being run remotely by a Hindu leader Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi.

Although a Bhagwant Mann has been ostensibly selected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab, he is so illiterate and uncivilised that he cannot handle the affairs of a sensitive state like Punjab.

Kejriwal is the CM of Delhi and leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to which Bhagwant Mann belongs. But Kejriwal does not enjoy full CM powers in Delhi which is headed by Lt. Governor (LG) Anil Baijal. So, Kejriwal always wanted to become Punjab CM but people of Punjab never accepted him as their leader.

Now, Kejriwal has virtually sidelined Bhagwant Mann and taken the reins of the state in his own hands. The Hindu leader Kejriwal who is known for his communal tendencies is running the Punjab government surreptitiously from Delhi while Bhagwant Mann – who used to participate in cheap and vulgar comedy shows – has been relegated to a mere figurehead role.

The people of Punjab are quite disturbed with the fact that a non-Sikh Kejriwal has become the head of the state by proxy and Bhagwant Mann is behaving as Kejriwal’s slave.

While more such communal clashes are expected under Kejriwal’s remote governance in Punjab, dummy CM Bhagwant Mann called the incident of clashes in Patiala as deeply unfortunate.

*Hooligans who masquerade as Hindus to attack people of other communities with the tacit approval of India’s Hindu prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.