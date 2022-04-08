Delhi Disaster Report April 2022: Audio Visual Report

Report Highlights

– Although the administrative and political collapse is visible in all parts of India, this research report focuses on the hazardous situation in India’s capital New Delhi where it has become almost impossible to live.

– Today, Delhi is buried under lethal pollution, extreme corruption, lawlessness, economic slowdown, misgovernance, and political deceit.

– The politicians and bureaucrats have reduced the city-state of almost 30 million people to a veritable hell where all living creatures – humans and animals alike – are just waiting for their extinction.

– Besides the LG office and the CM office, the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) have also been given the responsibility to govern different areas of Delhi. Since the MCDs are controlled by corrupt politicians, they could never handle the work in the city where the living conditions have been going from bad to worse.

– In the absence of governance, the residents in all parts of Delhi are facing umpteen problems including the scarcity of basic amenities such as water, electricity, cleanliness, education, and health care.

– The persisting conflicts between bureaucratic and political factions of the government have exacerbated the already disastrous situation in the national capital.

– Currently, Delhi is under the administrative control of different groups of rulers who are stepping on each other’s toes to run the affairs of the city haphazardly.

– While the office of LG Anil Baijal and the office of the chief minister (CM) of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal are required to work in complete harmony, they are mostly at daggers drawn with each other.

– Kejriwal and his political colleagues in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are highly incompetent and lack administrative experience. In order to hoodwink the Delhi voters, they always play dirty politics instead of providing clean governance.

– The tired and retired LG Baijal keeps himself surrounded by corrupt bureaucrats – who instead of working as civil servants – behave as uncivil masters with the public. Baijal himself has such a laid-back approach that he has no interest in resolving public problems.

– World Air Quality Report released in 2022 by IQAir reveals that the capital of India New Delhi is the world’s most polluted capital city for the fourth consecutive year.

You can click here to watch the Delhi Disaster Report video on YouTube.

DIRTY DEPARTMENTS OF DELHI

The corrupt government departments that are responsible for destruction in Delhi are:

Office of the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi

Offices of the Chief Minister and other Ministers of Delhi

Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs)

Delhi Development Authority (DDA)

Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government

Delhi Fire Service (DFS)

Delhi Police

Report by Rakesh Raman

