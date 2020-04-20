Coronavirus Opens Opportunity to Usher in Moneyless Societies

A global government of domain experts must form a global moneyless economy where all humans are equal and who enjoy equal access to global resources without using any kind of money.

By Rakesh Raman

Today, the entire world is worried over the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. While the governments are grappling with the deteriorating socio-economic conditions, they are struggling to achieve economic recoveries as fast as possible.

But the recovery should not be difficult if each country thinks to create a moneyless economy (MLE) which can bring absolute equality for the masses and ensure better quality of life uniformly for the entire population in a country.

During the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the rich-poor divide has further widened as the poor are finding it difficult to survive in the adverse healthcare as well as economic conditions. The MLE can improve the living conditions of the poor and bring them in the mainstream of societal existence.

According to a research paper published in the Munich Personal RePEc Archive (MPRA), the moneyless economy (MLE) does not have any money in the economy and all products and services are free for all people. This means everybody must work, work for free, and get everything they want for free also. Any work that a society needs is considered legitimate, the paper informs.

HOW MONEYLESS ECONOMY WORKS

In a MLE, the entire resources in a country are national resources which must be distributed among all the citizens equally. Instead of paying money to buy products and services, the citizens can also do barter trade for exchanging one commodity with another.

The MPRA paper argues that MLE will eliminate poverty, crime, corruption, and wars from the world and it will also protect the environment, human values, and bring true democracy to all countries.

There will be no banks in the moneyless environment and the citizens will not worry about losing their money deposited in loss-making banks. In a sense, the paper says, MLE will bring heaven on earth.

Today, there are enough resources in the world to satisfy the needs of all the living beings including 8 billion people on earth. A human being only needs good food, clothes to wear, place to live, contemporary education, pollution-free environment, communication facilities, and transportation.

[ Covid Health Bulletin Covers Global Coronavirus News and Views ]

All these needs can be easily fulfilled with the currently available resources in a country or the resources imported from other nations where they are in abundance. Each nation, however, will have to implement strict population-control measures so that these resources are distributed proportionately among the citizens.

The MPRA paper suggests that the laws of nature and the characteristics of nature are the fundamental truth of the universe. If any man-made system or principle does not match with this universal truth then we must make all efforts to change the system to protect the earth and the humanity.

As the geographical demarcation between nations is also a man-made divide created to keep people away from people, the effort during the current coronavirus crisis should be to remove the geographical boundaries.

A global government of domain experts must form a global MLE where all humans are equal and who enjoy equal access to global resources without using any kind of money.

MONEYLESS ECONOMY TO DEAL WITH FUTURE CRISES

The paper argues that there is an urgent need to create MLE because profiting, interest charging, giving higher salary, printing free money, creating (artificial) recessions are all methods that transfers wealth to the top fifth of the economy. They all violate the law of conservation.

Thus, the present money management system creates economic class structures and makes poor poorer and rich richer. Absence of money will eliminate all these poverty generation processes. The MLE will allow the class structure to remain in its place, but we need MLE for elimination of poverty, and to make the world a happier place.

In the normal times, it may not be possible to create moneyless societies. However, during the coronavirus crisis when all countries are ostensibly concerned about the socio-economic plight of their people, serious attempts must be made to implement moneyless systems.

The moneyless economic models are also required to deal with the future viruses that could be more lethal than the coronavirus. As the coronavirus itself is mutating, it will be extremely difficult to stop the devastating effects of the future variant of coronavirus because all the current remedial efforts are focused on the existing form of coronavirus.

If, however, the moneyless models are in place, governments can focus on the healthcare issues because such deadly viruses – such as the Hantavirus – will not have any impact on the socio-economic conditions of the countries that have moneyless societies.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects.