Corruption Complaint Filed Against DDA Vice Chairman Manish Kumar Gupta

CITYWIDE CASE OF BUREAUCRATIC CORRUPTION, RENT-SEEKING, ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME, AND HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS

January 9, 2022

By Rakesh Raman

[ I sent the following complaint in an ongoing crime case in Delhi. ]

To December 26, 2021

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) / Prime Minister Office (PMO)

Government of India, North Block, New Delhi 110 001

Copy to the following for urgent action:

1. Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, Chairman, Anti-Corruption Institution Lokpal of India, Plot No: 6, Vasant Kunj Institutional Area, Phase II, New Delhi 110 070

[ Since there are many flaws in Lokpal’s complaint filing and management system, Lokpal should accept this complaint through email and take action. ]

2. Central Vigilance Commissioner, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), New Delhi

3. Chairman, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India, New Delhi

4. Commissioner of Police, Delhi

5. Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Special Petition to: U.S. Secretary of State Mr. Antony Blinken to prosecute this case under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act under which the U.S. government imposes sanctions against human rights abusers, kleptocrats, and corrupt actors.

COMPLAINT: Complaint against Mr. Manish Kumar Gupta, IAS, Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC ACT) and other provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing harm to citizens for personal gains – with the request to suspend the services of Mr. Manish Kumar Gupta before starting the prosecution proceedings.

COMPLAINT BY: Rakesh Raman

OPENING STATEMENT: Mr. Manish Kumar Gupta has joined a growing network of delinquent government officials who are part of a citywide construction-cum-corruption racket of hundreds of crores of rupees being run by local criminals with support from corrupt bureaucrats, police, members of judiciary, and builders’ mafia.

In response to the complaints filed by me, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) initiated corruption investigation against Mr. Anurag Jain (IAS), former DDA Vice Chairman; Mr. Devinder Singh (IAS), former Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government; and Mr. Pankaj Kumar (IAS), District Magistrate (North-East) who are the prime / latest accused in this case. [ See Exhibit 3, Exhibit 4, and Exhibit 5 in the attached document. ]

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, through its letter F.No. XXXXX/XXX/2021.XXX-X dated December XX, 2021 has informed me that it is also investigating this case. [ As the case is underway, the letter reference has been concealed. ]

Note: As a journalist and social activist, I have been reporting about this citywide criminal case in Delhi for the past couple of years. I am also receiving threats including death threats for my editorial and anti-corruption work. Despite assurances to me by the law-enforcement agencies, there are attempts by the top bureaucrats, police, and politicians to protect the accused. If this case is prosecuted in a fair and transparent manner, at least 20 top government officials besides others who are named in my complaints should be jailed.

You can click here to study the 22-page document (including case details, exhibits, and photographs) attached with this email to take action as described in this document. [ As the case is underway, this document has been protected with a password. ]

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He also runs the “Clean House” anti-corruption service which works like a community court to report about crime and corruption happening in Delhi’s group housing societies.