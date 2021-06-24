Govt Starts Corruption Inquiry Against DDA and RCS Officers

I have mentioned in my complaints that the accused officials and MC members in this case are involved in extreme corruption and extortion crimes in housing societies as well as in unauthorized construction projects worth crores of rupees.

June 23, 2021

By Rakesh Raman

While Delhi has become the corruption capital of India, a citywide corruption racket is being run by Delhi’s bureaucrats in collusion with builders’ mafia and the managing committees (MCs) of cooperative group housing societies (CGHS).

As a journalist and anti-corruption activist, I have been complaining with evidence about this criminal enterprise in the city. Now, in response to the complaints filed by me, a top government department of the Government of India (GoI) has initiated corruption inquiries against the bureaucrats of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, and their accomplices.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, which acts as a government watchdog to monitor and control the conduct of senior officers – particularly the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers – has initiated the corruption investigation.

With its letters in May 2021, the DoPT has informed me that it has planned to initiate investigation against DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain (IAS); Devinder Singh (IAS), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS); and Pankaj Kumar (IAS) District Magistrate (North-East).

The investigation will also cover more officials at DDA and RCS offices, their predecessors, other government functionaries, owners of construction companies, and corrupt MC members of housing societies.

In response to the complaints filed by me, the DDA has stopped illegal construction happening under the dubious floor area ratio (FAR) scheme which is a criminal activity. However, the demolition of illegal structures is getting delayed.

I have urged the anti-corruption authorities to begin the prosecution of the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) and other provisions of IPC. In my letter dated June 20, 2021, I have requested the DoPT to get the prosecution expedited.

After issuing the notices to the respondents, the DoPT is supposed to show me their response so that I could file the rejoinder. I have also asked the authorities to hold online virtual hearings in which I should be able to participate as the petitioner.

Threats to Me: In order to intimidate and silence me, the accused against whom I have complained and their accomplices are sending multiple threats to me. These include false police complaints against me, threats of physical harm to me, expulsion notices, legal notices, and slanderous attacks on my social as well as professional status.

But I am not deterred and I will keep fighting truthfully against their crimes and corruption to get the culprits arrested and imprisoned.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also runs the “Clean House” anti-corruption social service which works like a community court to report about crime and corruption happening in Delhi’s group housing societies.