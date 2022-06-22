Delhi LG Orders Investigation into New Corruption Case of Kejriwal Govt

A BJP leader Manoj Tiwari alleges that the Kejriwal government is involved in the corruption case involving Rs. 1,256 crore for the construction of temporary hospitals in the national capital.

By Rakesh Raman

The way corruption in the Delhi Government of chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal is getting exposed, it appears that all the politicians in Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are corrupt.

Satyendar Jain, a minister in the Kejriwal government, is already in jail for committing serious financial crimes. Now, the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi Vinai Saxena has given his approval to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to probe allegations of irregularities by the Kejriwal government in the construction of temporary hospitals during the fight against Covid-19.

In a video interaction today (June 21), Kejriwal’s colleague and Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia confirmed this fact and asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is filing false complaints against AAP.

However, Sisodia could not elaborate how it is a false complaint. While there are multiple complaints of corruption and misappropriation of public funds by Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues, strangely Sisodia claimed that AAP is an honest party.

In fact, Sisodia himself is under ACB investigation related to a huge scam of Rs. 2,000 crore for the construction of classrooms in Delhi. According to an India Today report of June 2, the complaint sent to the ACB of Delhi Government has revealed the details of corruption by Sisodia and others.

In the new case, a BJP leader Manoj Tiwari alleges that the Kejriwal government is involved in the corruption case involving Rs. 1,256 crore for the construction of temporary hospitals in the national capital.

Tiwari added on June 21 that the court has ordered an investigation into this corruption case while the Kejriwal government is showing the expenditure in 2021 on hospitals which were already built in 2020.

Sisodia said this is an old complaint and former LG Anil Baijal had dismissed it. But he did not give any proof of the case dismissal by Baijal. Sisodia urged LG Saxena not to take action based on the BJP’s complaints but instead asked him to invite complaints of corruption from the general public.

This is an absurd suggestion from Sisodia because the Kejriwal government – which is full of corrupt officials – has been ignoring hundreds of corruption complaints filed by the general public against the government functionaries.

It is believed that Kejriwal uses the corruption money to buy false advertisements and fake media reports to publicize his performance as the CM of Delhi and now Kejriwal is spreading these lies in other states where elections are going to take place. Kejriwal and AAP have already won the recent Punjab election by telling lies and deceiving the Punjab voters.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.

He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.