Delhi Lokayukta Urged to Suspend the Services of Corrupt Officials

As a journalist and anti-corruption activist, I have sent a detailed report to the newly appointed anti-corruption authority Lokayukta in Delhi. An abridged version of the report that I sent is given below.

By Rakesh Raman

To April 7, 2022

Justice Harish Chandra

Delhi Lokayukta

Office of the Lokayukta

Government of NCT of Delhi

‘G’ Block, Vikas Bhawan

I.P. Estates, New Delhi 110 002

Copy for Action: Mr. Anil Baijal, Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi

Subject: Suspension of Services and Prosecution of Delhi Officials Facing Corruption Inquiry at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India

Complaint by: Rakesh Raman

Dear Justice Harish Chandra,

I am a national award-winning journalist and anti-corruption activist. My profile details are given below. This is to inform you that in response to the complaints filed by me, a few Delhi Government officials (whose names are given below) are facing corruption inquiry at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India. [ The MHA case and related documents are reproduced below for your ready reference. ]

These officials are operating as part of a citywide crime and corruption racket in which at least 20 top bureaucrats, police officials, members of judiciary, builders’ mafia, and a number of local criminals of Delhi are involved.

The names of some of the main accused officials are also given below:

Mr. Devinder Singh, IAS, former Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS, District Magistrate (North-East) Delhi

Mr. Devesh Singh, IAS, Registrar (RCS)

Mr. Rakesh Das, Deputy Registrar at RCS office

Mr. Manish Kumar Gupta, IAS, Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority (DDA)

Mr. Anurag Jain, IAS, former Vice Chairman, DDA

Mr. Ajay Saroj, Director (Building) at DDA

Mr. Yogesh Tyagi, Dy. Director at DDA

Mr. Manish Khurana, AD&SJ-cum-P.O. at Appellate Tribunal – MCD (ATMCD)

Mr. Santosh Kumar Meena, DCP; Mr. Anto Alphonse, DCP; and Mr. Shankar Choudhary, DCP of Delhi Police

REQUEST FOR ACTION

While I request you to thoroughly study the entire document including the blue-hyperlinked files, you are requested to take the following action:

1. Suspend the services of all the government functionaries who are named in my complaints to keep the investigation and prosecution process fair and transparent.

2. Start a formal investigation and prosecution against the accused officials who are named in my complaints.

3. Allow me to participate in the investigation hearings so that I could ask the accused officials the relevant questions including their links with the criminals / builders’ mafia.

4. Put all the case details on Delhi Lokayukta website and live-stream the investigation hearings with the accused officials.

5. Do not discard this complaint because of archaic bureaucratic reasons such as filing of the complaint in specific format or paying the fee for the case.

I request you to take immediate action as stated above and keep me informed at every step of the case. The MHA case details are given below.

Please download and study the attached 32-page document including case details, exhibits, photographs, etc. which provide evidence in this case.

Note: As the investigation in this case is underway, this document has been protected with a password. Moreover, some references and links have been removed / changed in the above report.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He also runs a community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people suffer because of rampant corruption and lawlessness.