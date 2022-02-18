Delhi Residents Protest at Kejriwal’s Home Against Forced Vaccination

Most people in the world are scared to get vaccinated because of the lethal effects of Covid vaccines.

By Rakesh Raman

Residents of Delhi have been holding vociferous protests in front of the Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal’s home against forced Covid-19 vaccination of their children.

The protesters – mostly parents – complain that the Kejriwal government is forcing their children to get vaccinated while vaccines are extremely harmful for their health.

Despite their appeals, Kejriwal did not meet the protesters as he has totally abandoned Delhi and keeps visiting Punjab where the Assembly election is going to take place on February 20.

Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting Punjab election and he wants to become Punjab CM because in Delhi Kejriwal does not have full administrative powers as Delhi’s Lt. Governor (LG) Anil Baijal is the head of the city-state.

In a video available on YouTube, today (February 18) the protesters shouted slogans against Kejriwal and blamed him for deliberately harming the health of their children by forcing them to take Covid-19 vaccines.

Since Kejriwal is one of the most corrupt politicians in India, there is a possibility that he is colluding with the vaccine companies to peddle vaccines among citizens. The AAP leader is ignoring the fact that the vaccines are ineffective while fully vaccinated people are also catching the virus in the national capital.

There are multiple reports which reveal that the prevailing vaccines do not provide any protection against the Covid variants such as Delta and Omicron. Also, the effect of vaccines (if any) diminishes and finally ends after a few months.

Kejriwal has also turned a blind eye to the fact that forcing vaccination on people is an offence. Most people in the world are scared to get vaccinated because of the lethal effects of Covid vaccines.

But Kejriwal is compelling people to accept vaccines that can harm their bodies. The imposition of vaccine mandates violates the bodily integrity of the people who are being forced to take vaccines.

Watch: A demonstration at CM Kejriwal’s residence against Vaccine mandates, especially for children. He didn’t come out to meet the peoplehttps://t.co/VzJkD6ewNw — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 17, 2022

Human Rights Violation

Bodily integrity means the inviolability of the physical body and it allows personal autonomy, self-ownership, and self-determination of human beings over their own bodies. The violation of the bodily integrity of another person is regarded as an unethical infringement, intrusive, and a possible criminal act, and therefore it amounts to human rights violation.

Thus, according to bodily integrity rules, it is an offence to force people to accept Covid-19 tests and vaccines. The authorities are supposed to take an explicit consent from the people before giving them Covid-19 tests or vaccines.

According to the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom (UK), consent to treatment means a person must give permission before they receive any type of medical treatment, test, or examination. This must be done on the basis of an explanation by a clinician.

Video courtesy: YouTube

Consent from a patient is needed regardless of the procedure, whether it’s a physical examination, organ donation, or something else. The NHS says that the principle of consent is an important part of medical ethics and international human rights law.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) states that bodily autonomy (or bodily integrity) is about the right to make decisions over one’s own life and future. It is about being empowered to make informed choices. These are universal values. Governments everywhere have committed, in a variety of international agreements, to protecting autonomy. Respect for bodily autonomy is a core tenet of international medical ethics.

UNFPA advises that we must not overlook the incredible efforts to secure bodily autonomy being led by advocates all over the world. Not only is bodily autonomy a human right, it is the foundation upon which other human rights are built.

Untested Vaccines

The cases of deaths and adverse effects after vaccination are increasing because these are untested vaccines released in a haste on experimental basis under the emergency use authorization (EUA). Many people are hesitant to get vaccinated because of the confusion around the role of vaccines.

Today, governments are allocating trillions of dollars for vaccines and recovery from coronavirus without knowing the true nature of the virus and efficacy of vaccines. Reports of new virus variants are also coming – which suggest that the virus will keep lingering in one form or another for many more years and governments will earmark more money to deal with the new variants.

But there is no transparency in Covid spending – which means the governments will keep showing Covid expenditure in their budgets without properly auditing the Covid-related accounts. Obviously, it is in the interest of WHO bureaucrats and other corrupt world leaders to hush up the findings of the investigation into the origin and purpose of coronavirus.

Kejriwal is part of this nefarious clique which is misleading people by spreading lies or half truths about the Covid-19 calamity and commerce in order to exercise more control over people and their personal lives.

By Rakesh Raman