How Congress Is a Defunct Political Party in India

If Congress wants to revive its operations, it needs to throw out all its workforce that handles communications and launch a talent-hunt program to identify and appoint domain experts to manage all its communications work.

By Rakesh Raman

While Congress has lost its relevance in the Indian political space, it is not willing to revive the party. In today’s information-driven world, communications between different stakeholders is supposed to be the backbone of any organization. But Congress has not even a single person who understands the ABC of communications and mass communications.

Congress’s messaging in most of its communications on political affairs is terribly flawed. Worse, Congress is so careless that its basic public email system does not work. On December 28, 2021, I sent an email to Congress president Ms Sonia Gandhi using the email Connect@inc.in available on Congress website, as Ms Sonia Gandhi’s email is not given publicly.

With my email to Ms Sonia Gandhi, I wanted to take editorial inputs on a research project on corruption in India that I have launched. But my email bounced back with the message: “The email account that you tried to reach is over quota and inactive.” Also, the phone number given on Congress website keeps ringing and your call is not accepted.

That means people cannot contact Congress which claims to be the main opposition party in India. Congress leaders keep tweeting carelessly, but its fundamental communication systems have crumbled.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.