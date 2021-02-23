How to Complain Against Your Group Housing Society in Delhi

As a fallout of lawlessness in housing societies, hundreds of thousands of residents are suffering. Here is a guide for members who want to complain against their societies.

By Rakesh Raman

Many Delhi residents know that the cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) have become the hubs of crime and corruption in the city. The illegal activities – including extortion, intimidation, illegal construction, misappropriation of funds, etc. – are being carried out blatantly by the management committees (MCs) members of housing societies.

While most of the MC members operate as hardened criminals, they collude with builders’ mafia and bribe Delhi bureaucrats to commit all sorts of crimes.

Today, corruption is increasing rapidly throughout the country, as global surveys reveal that India has become the epicenter of crime and corruption and here lawlessness is increasing exponentially. The CGHS crime is part of this countrywide phenomenon.

In the CGHS case, the corruption mostly happens at the office of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Both these departments are full of corrupt officials who are involved in CGHS crimes being committed by MC members.

As a fallout of lawlessness in housing societies, hundreds of thousands of residents are suffering. I know this fact because I run the “Clean House” anti-corruption service. This service runs as a community court to report about crime and corruption happening in Delhi’s group housing societies.

Recently, I have also created a YouTube video channel to share relevant information with residents of housing societies besides other citizens. You can click here to visit the RMN YouTube Channel and subscribe to it.

The aggrieved residents tell me that they are so terrorized by the criminal MC members of their societies that they are scared to challenge their illegal acts. But if they muster courage to complain against their corrupt MC members, the MCs do not receive and acknowledge their written complaints.

Most MCs have not kept mandatory registers to formally receive members’ complaints and they do not have websites and formal email addresses on which the complaints could be sent.

In such cases, I advise the complainants to send their complaints to the MC through a registered post with a copy to RCS, stating that the MC has no system to accept complaints. And if the MC does not respond to your complaints in the specified time, you can file your complaint as an RTI (Right to Information) application. You can click here to read an RTI application.

If you want my help through the “Clean House” service for your case, you may please fill in a simple online form before you contact me. You can click here to fill in the form and know other details. The case will proceed depending on the information that you provide.

I will prefer to have a digital virtual meeting over the Internet instead of meeting people in person.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also runs The Integrity Bulletin news magazine on international corruption cases and related issues.