Online Form to Submit Complaint of Your Housing Society Case

To: All Residents of Delhi

From: Rakesh Raman

As a journalist and social activist, I have been running the “Clean House” anti-corruption service for the past more than three years to report about crime and corruption happening in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS).

In response to this service, I receive dozens of cases from the residents of different housing societies in Delhi. People used to meet me to discuss the problems and issues that they face in their housing societies because of the irregularities of their management committees (MCs).

The cases that I receive from the residents also pertain to the floor area ratio (FAR) construction crime in their housing societies or difficulties that they face in government departments such as Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), and others.

However, I have stopped meeting people at my place during the past few months to avoid coronavirus infection which is spreading rapidly in Delhi. Now, I ask people to explain their cases to me through email.

But I have found that most residents are not able to write their emails clearly, as I fail to understand the issues that they want to discuss. In order to overcome this difficulty, I have created an online form that you can use to inform me about your case.

Depending on your initial information provided through this online form, I will try to contact you to discuss the case details and seek more information. You can also watch a YouTube video in Hindi to understand the procedure to fill in the form and report your case to the “Clean House” service.

HOW IT WORKS

I will collect the initial information through the online form and then contact you to discuss the case. Depending on the case and with your authorization, I will issue a formal notice to the MC of the housing society against which you have filed the complaint. I will wait for the MC’s response and then – if required – I will approach the authorities such as the DDA, RCS, or others to get the matter resolved.

You will also send me at least 2 photographs of your housing society from the front side where the name of your society is written and where a particular incident such as construction, etc. has happened . I will also use all this information on my media properties to publicly inform others about the case.

You may please fill in the form given below and submit it. Thank you.

Loading…

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, INDIA

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact over the email