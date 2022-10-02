Complaint Filed Against Bank Niwas CGHS Administrator in Dwarka

OPENING STATEMENT The cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) of Delhi have become dangerous centres of crime and corruption. The crimes in these housing societies are being committed by the management committee (MC) members or administrators in connivance with the corrupt officials of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and a few other departments. In order to stop crimes in the housing societies, the local residents should not feel scared and formally complain against the criminal MC members, administrators, and government functionaries. ~ Rakesh Raman

Case of Bank Niwas CGHS, Plot No. 22, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi 110 078

In the ongoing case of alleged criminality at the Bank Niwas CGHS, I sent the following notice to the Society’s administrator. Since I did not get a response, I am publishing this case report publicly and again advise the administrator to follow the law and stop the alleged irregularities at the Society. I will soon file a case at various administrative and judicial forums against the administrator and his accomplices so that the residents of Bank Niwas CGHS could live in a peaceful and corruption-free environment.

October 2, 2022

To September 26, 2022

Mr. Vijender Kumar

Administrator-Cum-Returning Officer

The Bank Niwas CGHS Ltd [ thebankniwas@gmail.com ]

Plot No. 22, Sector 4, Dwarka

New Delhi 110 078

Copy: Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government and Delhi Police

Subject: Show Cause Notice for Allegations of Corruption, Misappropriation of Society Funds, Misuse of Authority, Cheating, and Criminal Conspiracy against Mr. Vijender Kumar and his accomplices at the Bank Niwas CGHS.

Dear Mr. Vijender Kumar,

I am a government’s national award winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. I also run many environment-protection and anti-corruption campaigns at the local and international levels. Moreover, I have been running an anti-corruption social service “Clean House” for the past 5 years to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in cooperative group housing societies (CGHS).

As I allow the harassed residents to register their complaints to the “Clean House” service through an online form, Mr. Pawan Jain (Mobile: xxxxxxxxxx h/o Society member Ms. Usha Jain, mobile phone number is not being published in this news report) resident of Flat No. 82 at your Society Bank Niwas CGHS has filed a complaint against you (Mr. Vijender Kumar) and a few other members of your Society with whom you are allegedly colluding to commit a range of criminal activities. The allegations and case details are described as under:

1. You have already completed your legal term as the Administrator-Cum-Returning Officer (or Administrator) at Bank Niwas CGHS and are now illegally occupying this position which commenced over two years ago. Thus, you are violating the terms of the Delhi Cooperative Societies Act, 2003 or DCS Act, 2003 – which is a serious offence.

2. Instead of holding election in the Society to deploy an elected management committee (MC), you are misleading the RCS office about your time and position in the Society so that you – along with a select group of your accomplices – could carry out high-value construction / repairs work which may involve huge corruption and extortion activities at the Bank Niwas CGHS.

3. It leads to conflict of interest as you are already working in a government job and simultaneously holding the position of Administrator at the Bank Niwas CGHS for an illegally extended period of time in connivance with some top officials of RCS office.

4. You – along with your accomplices including Mr. Rajesh Jaiswal who claims to be policeman at Delhi Police – are forcing members of the Bank Niwas CGHS to pay money for construction / repairs work which has been planned arbitrarily without statutory approvals to extort money from the residents such as Mr. Pawan Jain.

5. You – along with your accomplices – are carrying out selective construction / repairs work worth crores of rupees in some of the blocks of the Bank Niwas CGHS without following statutory financial rules and without proper tendering process. If this is the case, you and your accomplices are involved in a huge scam of misappropriation of Society funds.

6. Among other allegations, Mr. Pawan Jain asserts that you are threatening him to demolish a part of his flat without his consent, opened a bank account surreptitiously without general approval, formed a dubious committee to carry out illegal construction / repairs work, and are committing other nefarious activities at the Bank Niwas CGHS.

7. You – along with your internal and external accomplices – are running the Society affairs at the Bank Niwas CGHS in a totally opaque manner to hoodwink the members and embezzle the Society funds. In this regard, it is alleged that you have not even made an exclusive Society website – which is a glaring violation of the government directive.

8. You must be knowing that the office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government has issued specific directions and it is mandatory to make a Society website to keep all the members informed of your activities in a transparent manner. But you have deliberately defied the government order so that you could carry out your shady activities secretly. [ You can click here to read more about the RCS directive on making the website. ]

9. Since you have not made an exclusive website to give up-to-date information to the Society members who hold financial stake in the Society, it amounts to a deliberate defiance of the government order which intends to ensure transparency and stop corruption in the Society.

10. In his complaint, Mr. Pawan Jain has mentioned the names of other Society members who are colluding with you in the alleged criminal activities. Their names will be included in the legal complaint that I will be filing if you do not take appropriate steps immediately to normalize the functioning at the Bank Niwas CGHS.

11. As an immediate step to avoid an administrative action against you, you are urged to resign from the position of Administrator at the Bank Niwas CGHS within 7 days of receiving this letter and recommend to the RCS office to hold an election so that the Society affairs could be run honestly and in a democratic organizational setup. If you do not resign within 7 days, your parent organization and other law-enforcement authorities will also be informed so that the prosecution proceedings against you could begin.

12. With these details, I am giving you an opportunity to respond to the allegations made by Mr. Pawan Jain. In your response to this show cause notice, you can add any other information from your side to put forward your point of view and explain why your case should not be reported to the law-enforcement authorities including the police so that an appropriate action could be taken in this case.

Please send me your response (preferably by email) on or before September 30, 2022. If I do not receive your response by September 30, 2022, it will be assumed that you have nothing to say in this matter and I will proceed to take this case forward and approach the police and other law-enforcement authorities with the information that I have.

You are also urged to inform all the members of the Bank Niwas CGHS about this show cause notice and this case report will be made public on the “Clean House” service after September 30, 2022.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email