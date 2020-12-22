Joe Biden Takes Covid-19 Vaccine Live on Television

RMN News Service

With the aim to allay fears about the early-stage Covid-19 vaccines, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television Monday (December 21). Biden, 78, got the Pfizer vaccine at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware while his wife Jill received the shot earlier.

“Today, I received the Covid-19 vaccine. To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make this possible — thank you. We owe you an awful lot. And to the American people — know there is nothing to worry about. When the vaccine is available, I urge you to take it,” Biden tweeted along with his picture in which he is shown taking the shot.

Currently, there are apprehensions about the success of vaccines, as it depends on a number of nebulous factors. It is believed that the vaccines can also have serious side-effects on consumers.

In fact, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said that Covid vaccine could turn people into “crocodiles” or make women bearded, emphasizing the fact that vaccines cannot be trusted.

And just like that, @JoeBiden has received the COVID-19 vaccine! 💪 pic.twitter.com/4Zl72lzrN8 — Young Americans for Biden & Harris (@YAFBiden) December 21, 2020

Biden and his wife are among the top political figures who have publicly joined the first wave of vaccinations aimed at stopping a pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 Americans.

It was the first of the two-stage Pfizer vaccine course for Biden who will be the oldest president ever to take office on January 20. In the November 2020 election, Biden had defeated Republican Donald Trump whose carelessness allowed coronavirus to spread in the country.

Last month (November), the Biden-Harris Transition had announced the formation of the Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board, a team of leading public health experts who will advise President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and the Transition’s Covid-19 staff.

With nearly 18 million Covid infections and over 300,000 deaths, the U.S. is the worst-affected country in the world.