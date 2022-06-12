Kailash Apartments Resident Reports Corruption in Housing Society

Case: Kailash Apartments, Delhi Hindustani Mercantile Cooperative Group Housing Society (CGHS), Plot No. 2, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi 110 078

The crimes being committed by the management committee (MC) members of Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies are increasing rapidly. The MC members mostly commit these crimes and acts of corruption in connivance with the corrupt officials of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police, and other government functionaries.

A resident of Kailash Apartments has reported a new case of corruption and misappropriation of funds to the “Clean House” service which reports about crimes in Delhi’s housing societies. After receiving the complaint through the online form, I sent the following notice to the MC of the Society with the request to respond by June 11, 2022. But the MC did not respond.

You can read the notice given below and watch the YouTube video of my conversation with the complainant Mr. Sankara Subbu.

Note: After this article was published today (June 12, 2022), I received the Society’s response which is given below this article.

To June 9, 2022

The President / Secretary

And all members of Management Committee (MC)

Kailash Apartments

Delhi Hindustani Mercantile Cooperative Group Housing Society (CGHS)

Plot No. 2, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi 110 078

Copy: Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government and Delhi Police

Subject: Show Cause Notice for Allegations of Corruption, Misappropriation of Society Funds, Cheating, and Criminal Conspiracy against the Society MC.

Dear President / Secretary of Delhi Hindustani Mercantile CGHS,

I am a government’s national award winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. I also run many environment-protection and anti-corruption campaigns at the local and international levels. Moreover, I have been running an anti-corruption social service “Clean House” for the past 5 years to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in cooperative group housing societies (CGHS).

As I allow the harassed residents to register their complaints to the “Clean House” service through an online form, Mr. Sankara Subbu of Flat A31 in your Society has complained against the Society MC. In his complaint, Mr. Sankara Subbu has alleged that the Society MC has committed various crimes including corruption, misappropriation of society funds, cheating, and criminal conspiracy in a multi-lakh rupees Solar Power Project deal which was perpetrated in an illegal manner. He has also provided data and details of the deal which according to him is illegal. [ You can click here to read the 5-page letter dated June 6, 2022 from Mr. Sankara Subbu. ]

Among other charges, Mr. Sankara Subbu alleges that corruption is rampant in your Delhi Hindustani Mercantile CGHS whereas the MC is committing acts of corruption and fleecing the resident members at an alarming frequency. He adds that the MC also intimidates and threatens the residents who try to raise their voice against the criminality of the MC members. He also claims that he himself is a victim of defamation spewed against him by the Delhi Hindustani Mercantile CGHS MC members.

In order to run the Society affairs including financial transactions in an opaque manner, Mr. Sankara Subbu complains that the Delhi Hindustani Mercantile CGHS MC has not even made an exclusive Society website – which is a glaring violation of the government directive.

You must be knowing that the office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government has issued specific directions and it is mandatory to make a Society website to keep all the members informed of your activities in a transparent manner. Since you have not made an exclusive website to give up-to-date information to the Society members who hold financial stake in the Society, it amounts to a deliberate defiance of the government order which intends to ensure transparency and stop corruption in the Society.

With these details, I am giving you an opportunity to respond to the allegations made by Mr. Sankara Subbu against the Delhi Hindustani Mercantile CGHS MC. In your response to this show cause notice, you can add any other information from your side to put forward your point of view and explain why your case should not be reported to the law-enforcement authorities including the police so that an appropriate action could be taken in this case.

Please send me your response (preferably on email) positively by June 11, 2022. If I did not receive your response by June 11, 2022, it will be assumed that you have nothing to say in this matter and I will proceed to take this case forward and approach the police and other law-enforcement authorities with the information that I have.

Note: After receiving your response, I can also hold an online / virtual meeting with Delhi Hindustani Mercantile CGHS MC member(s) and Mr. Sankara Subbu to discuss and record this case. Please let me know if you want to participate in this online / virtual meeting to defend your action.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

RESPONSE FROM THE SOCIETY

The Kailash Apartments / Delhi Hindustani Mercantile Cooperative Group Housing Society (DHM CGHS) MC had not responded by June 11, 2022 as I had requested. However, Mr. Alok Srivastava, Secretary of the Society, called me on my phone today (June 12) and subsequently sent an email about the allegations made by Mr. Sankara Subbu.

Although Mr. Alok Srivastava, DHM CGHS Secretary, has not yet responded to the allegations of corruption, he has raised concerns about the complainant Mr. Sankara Subbu’s membership in the Society. He has also sent me a few documents pertaining to his membership.

Mr. Alok Srivastava’s email dated June 12, 2022 at 1:55 p.m. is reproduced below.

Dear Mr. Raman

Being a responsible journalist you carry a great duty towards the society and the public and thanks for extending opportunity to express our stand on the matter.

The current mail sent by you citing the matter referred by Mr. Sanakara Subbu substantiates that he has not presented the truth before you.

Fact of the matter are as under :

1. Mr. Sanakara Subbu applied for his membership in May 2011 to the then administrator Mr P C Jain

2. After filing an application he disposed off his flat to his daughter in September 2011;

3. In June 2012 Mr. Sankara Subbu got the membership in his name despite the fact that he has disposed off his flat.

4. That he mutated the flat in SDMC and started paying house tax in the name of Indu Subbu as the 100% lady owner.

5. Mr. Sankara Subbu did not disclose the fact of disposal of flat either to the administrator or the management thereafter and continued enjoying every right of member till MArch 2021 when this fact came to light.

6. The MC issued a show cause notice to him seeking clarification of the above on 24.03.2021.

7. Resultant of the above, Mr. Sankara Subbu started posting s$$t (the word is masked because it is a vulgar word and cannot be published on our news site) on the whatsapp group of the society and putting false/baseless allegations on the MC members.

We understand, you being a senior journalist will certainly assess the purpose of Mr. Sankara Subbu.

We are enclosing herewith the documents in support of the above submissions as well as request you to not to be part of the conspiracy of Mr. Sanakara Subbu to corner the management committee.

We will provide the detailed report in respect of Solar Project as discussed in a couple of days..

Thanks and Regards,

Alok Srivastava

Secretary

DHMCGHS Ltd.

[ In his above response, Mr. Alok Srivastava has “requested me not to be part of the conspiracy of Mr. Sanakara Subbu to corner the management committee.” It is an affront and challenge to my work as a journalist, because I am not participating in any conspiracy. Mr. Alok Srivastava, Secretary, DHMCGHS, must be very careful in writing his response instead of using a loose language in his communications. ~ by Rakesh Raman ]

Note: I have not yet received the DHM CGHS response on the alleged corruption in the multi-lakh rupees Solar Power Project deal and the reasons for defying the RCS order for creating the Society website with updated information.

Rakesh Raman

June 12, 2022

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He also runs the “Clean House” anti-corruption service which works like a community court to report about crime and corruption happening in Delhi’s group housing societies.