Kejriwal Flees as Pollution and Covid Deaths Increasing in Delhi

Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal – who is a careless politician – has absconded from Delhi while the lethal pollution and Covid-19 or Omicron infections are killing people in the city.

These days, Kejriwal is spending most of his time in Punjab where he is delivering vulgar speeches to entice the voters who will vote in the upcoming Punjab Assembly election scheduled to take place in early 2022.

With his greed to win the Punjab election by hook or by crook, Kejriwal has completely abandoned Delhi where reports suggest that nine Covid deaths were recorded in the month of December. The number is the highest in the past four months.

Plus, research reveals that on average at least 150 people are dying everyday due to pollution in Delhi and thousands of people are falling sick as pollution is also increasing the lethality of Covid infections.

In Delhi, the new Covid variant Omicron has been found in 50 percent of the samples that tested Covid positive since December 12. It confirms the community spread of Omicron in the national capital.

While Delhi is among the worst affected states of India, fully vaccinated people are also catching the Omicron virus in the national capital.

Although the Kejriwal government has announced some ineffective restrictions – such as temporarily closing cinema halls, schools, etc. – the infection is spreading rapidly in the city-state.

If strict measures are not taken immediately to stop pollution and Covid contagion, large-scale fatalities can happen in Delhi where the healthcare infrastructure has completely collapsed.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.