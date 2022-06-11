Mohalla Clinics Excuse Won’t Save Satyendar Jain from ED Custody

While AAP has not taken even a single step to defend Satyendar Jain, the party is offering lame excuses that he should be released because he made Mohalla Clinics in Delhi.

By Rakesh Raman

Since the money laundering case against Delhi Government minister Satyendar Jain appears to be real, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Arvind Kejriwal does not have any evidence to prove his innocence.

But Kejriwal and other AAP politicians are offering absurd arguments that since Jain made Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, he can’t be a culprit in the money laundering case for which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on May 30. He will be in ED custody until June 13 when the court will decide if he should be convicted and jailed.

In a Twitter message, ED said on June 7 that it had conducted searches on June 6, 2022 under PMLA, 2002 (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) at the premises of Satyendar Jain and others.

The ED added in its statement that various incriminating documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs. 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained sources have been seized in this case.

It appears from the ED’s revelations that Satyendar Jain has been involved in a massive financial crime and there is a possibility that other AAP members will also be questioned in this case. Therefore, now Kejriwal is trying to wash his hands of this case. [ You can click here to watch a related video. ]

While AAP has not taken even a single step to defend Satyendar Jain, the party is offering lame excuses that he should be released because he made Mohalla Clinics (community health centers) in Delhi.

ये वो शख़्स है जिसने देश को मोहल्ला क्लिनिक का मॉडल दिया 5 Flyover के निर्माण में दिल्ली की जनता का 300 करोड़ रु बचाया।@SatyendarJain की ये तस्वीर मोदी और उनकी मैना (ED) पर काला दाग है।

ये देश तुम लोगों को कभी माफ़ नही करेगा। pic.twitter.com/ejO4KcLLFb — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 10, 2022

But the fact is that the Mohalla Clinics project is one of the most fraudulent schemes that Kejriwal and AAP politicians have been falsely publicizing.

SICKNESS OF MOHALLA CLINICS

While Kejriwal often praises the hyped performance of his Mohalla Clinics, people in Delhi complain about the uselessness of such a flawed health care concept. Kejriwal and AAP also spread lies in Punjab about Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics to deceive the voters and win the recent Punjab Assembly election fraudulently.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – a rival party of AAP in Punjab – had released a new video that exposed Kejriwal’s falsehood about Mohalla Clinics. “This is the reality of Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Delhi model’. People will never trust the Aam Aadmi Party convener who is solely responsible for devastation in the Capital (New Delhi) and has now set his eyes on Punjab,” SAD had tweeted along with the video.

This is the reality of @ArvindKejriwal ‘s ‘Delhi model’. People will never trust the @AamAadmiParty convener who is solely responsible for devastation in the Capital & has now set his eyes on Punjab. #AsalDelhiModel pic.twitter.com/cCQFd5tahu — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) September 24, 2021

Earlier, people in Delhi told RMN News Service that mostly these so-called community health care centres are locked and when they open they fail to provide proper medical treatment.

The attendants at Kejriwal’s Mohalla Clinics rather advise the patients to consult a good doctor in a private or government hospital. “Then what is the purpose of these Mohalla Clinics?” people question.

While the services at these clinics are not being provided in a transparent manner, it is largely believed that the so-called doctors at the clinics are not fully qualified. Also, Mohalla Clinics failed to provide any service to people when Delhi was experiencing a deadly Covid-19 calamity in which a number of people caught infection and died.

Reports also suggest that these so-called Mohalla Clinics have been reduced to ruins and surrounded by stinking sites for dumping household waste. Worse, some of these Mohalla Clinic buildings are being used by local gamblers, drug addicts, and anti-social elements while Kejriwal and others in his cabal are still spreading false information about the clinics. [ You can click here to watch a related video. ]

About 5 years ago, Kejriwal had promised to make 1,000 working Mohalla Clinics in the first year of his government, but he could make only about 160 clinic sites which are not providing any health care to patients.

POLITICAL DECEPTION OF KEJRIWAL

This is another blatant lie of Kejriwal, as he has been telling lies about the quality of the school education system and the removal of corruption from Delhi. Moreover, Kejriwal’s government is so careless about health care that it has completely failed in controlling pollution in Delhi. Now, people are planning to leave the city because of increasing pollution.

It is reported that Kejriwal’s clinics are working in a totally perfunctory manner and – as an example – can handle on average one patient in less than 2 minutes. The opposition party BJP sarcastically remarked that only God can save patients from Kejriwal’s clinics.

Delhi’s former Lt. Governor’s (LG) Anil Baijal has also received multiple complaints and observed that vigilance findings about the alleged irregularities in Mohalla Clinics were not addressed by the Kejriwal’s government.

The chattering classes in Delhi believe that it is a mere political stunt of Kejriwal and his clique as their AAP has been using Mohalla Clinics to deceive the gullible voters. People also say there is no need for Kejriwal to paste his own life-size posters on Mohalla Clinics’ walls because Kejriwal is neither a doctor nor a compounder.

In fact, Kejriwal is misusing his authority and squandering huge public money to project his own image through the precinct of Mohalla Clinics. Obviously, Kejriwal’s maneuvers are tantamount to deception and corruption.

As the Mohalla Clinics concept has completely failed, people suggest that instead of offering treatment to patients, Kejriwal should first cure the sickness of his Mohalla Clinics.

These days, Kejriwal is feeling more desperate because his status has been virtually reduced to the level of a personal assistant to Delhi’s LG. Despite Kejriwal’s regular complaints, now LG Vinai Saxena is calling the shots in Delhi while Kejriwal has been relegated to a mere figurehead role.

A new law – the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act – makes it clear that the term “government” in Delhi means the LG of Delhi and the elected government of Kejriwal cannot take any decision independently. In other words, the Kejriwal government will have to take LG’s consent before taking any executive action.

And with such a pathetic performance of Mohalla Clinics, it will be good for Kejriwal and AAP to shutter all the Mohalla Clinics and never talk about them to get Satyendar Jain released from imprisonment.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

