Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi Mislead People to Spread Violence: Amit Shah

A senior BJP leader and Home Minister of India Amit Shah today blamed Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and her brother Rahul Gandhi for inciting riots in the country.

Speaking at a public rally in New Delhi, Amit Shah said that both these Congress leaders and Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal are misleading people about the new citizenship laws in order to spread violence.

Currently, hundreds of thousands of people in India are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) announced by PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Protesters demand that the government should immediately revoke its decisions related to CAA, NPR, and NRC.

Election and Destruction in Delhi

This article is part of our new editorial section: Election and Destruction in Delhi. You can click here to visit this section and share its link with others.

Moreover, during the past few days, the demands of protesters include the resignations of Modi and Shah who have been announcing a series of anti-Muslim laws that will also affect other citizens of the country.

Shah stressed that despite protests, the Modi government will impose the citizenship laws across the country. His remarks hold significance in view of the upcoming Assembly election in Delhi.

Shah claimed that his party BJP will win Delhi election and form the government after the election which is expected to take place in February 2020. Congress and Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the other two major parties in the fray.