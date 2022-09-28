Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of the Alleged Murder of Ankita Bhandari

Since Modi is an illiterate and uncivilized politician, he usually does not condemn any incident in which the citizens of India face persecution or harassment.

By Rakesh Raman

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent outfit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of the alleged murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand.

While nationwide outrage and protests are being witnessed over the ghastly incident, the Congress leader said Tuesday (September 27) that Modi’s BJP treats women as objects and second class citizens. “This is the truth of the BJP ideology. They (BJP leaders) respect nothing but power,” he said.

“India’s women are our biggest strength. But they are being treated as ‘objects’ by the BJP. A most disgusting example is the murder of Ankita in Uttarakhand. BJP’s CM (chief minister) bulldozed all evidence to protect the accused. We will not allow the BJP to treat women as second-class citizens,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

He added that a country which does not respect and empower its women, cannot achieve its goals, adding that PM Modi delivers shallow slogans of saving the girl child but his BJP saves the rapists.

Since Modi is an illiterate and uncivilized politician, he usually does not condemn any incident in which the citizens of India face persecution or harassment. His eerie silence encourages criminals to commit more crimes.

Ankita Bhandari was allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya – the son of a BJP leader and two of his accomplices – for refusing to provide “special (prostitution) services” to guests at his resort in Uttarakhand. Her body was recovered from the Chilla canal near Rishikesh on September 24.

Currently, Rahul Gandhi is travelling across the country on foot for his Bharat Jodo Yatra or “Unite India March” which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and will culminate in Kashmir after about 5 months and after covering over 3,500 kilometers.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.