Sonia Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

By RMN News Service

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today (October 6) joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra or “Unite India March” in Karnataka where she walked some distance along with her son Rahul Gandhi and thousands of supporters.

Although the Yatra began last month (September), Sonia Gandhi could not participate in it because she was unwell. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – who is very popular in India – is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra and travelling across the country on foot. He is getting tremendous support from people everywhere.

The Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and will culminate in Kashmir after about 5 months and after covering over 3,500 kilometers. Rahul Gandhi and his supporters walk about 25 kilometers everyday.

While Congress mainly operates from Twitter, this is the first major field campaign by Congress after many years.The objective of this campaign is to engage with the voters and inform them about the divisive actions of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his government, although Modi operates as a one-man regime.

Congress complains that Modi is attacking democratic institutions in the country and running hate campaigns to divide people on religious lines to gain undue electoral advantages.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will also make people aware of the fact that because of the anti-people policies of the Modi regime, the country is facing unprecedented inflation, corruption, unemployment, and civil unrest.

Unfazed, Undeterred & United. More power to our fight against tyrannical and divisive forces as Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi joins the march. #BharatJodoWithSoniaGandhi pic.twitter.com/qsGqLQzBJ5 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 6, 2022

While Congress is trying to leverage this campaign to defeat Modi and his party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, it is difficult to defeat him because Modi knows how to win elections and how to form governments where he loses elections.

The main factors that will influence the 2024 Lok Sabha election results are selective manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), managed violence such as Pulwama terror attack, anti-Pakistan rhetoric, false pre-poll promises, bribes to voters, expensive advertisements to deceive the voters, corrupt media manipulation, and communal hate campaigns.

Congress has launched an exclusive website for its Bharat Jodo Yatra initiative.