Tyrant Trump Is Responsible for 100,000 Covid Deaths. Period

As more deaths are taking place, Trump is instructing health agencies to understate the number of Covid deaths by showing those deaths from other complications.

By Rakesh Raman

With 1.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 100,000 deaths as of May 26, the U.S. tops the list of countries that have experienced the worst havoc wreaked by the infection that is still spreading rapidly across the world.

The most disturbing fact about the U.S. is that with nearly 4% of the world population, the country of 330 million has nearly 30% of the total Covid cases.

But President Donald Trump – who has been behaving as a dictator during and before the Covid crisis – is not perturbed by the increasing number of deaths around him.

Despite repeated warnings, Trump kept ignoring the threat from the virus and said repeatedly that it will go away miraculously without any medical intervention.

And instead of taking advice from his health experts, Trump kept promoting lethal medicines and even poisonous disinfectants to treat the virus. He himself refused to wear face masks and encouraged his blind followers to break the social-distancing guidelines in different states. This is not only insanity, but it is also cruelty.

Result: 100,000 deaths and joblessness for 40 million Americans. Trump is the only man responsible for all this destruction as he allowed the infection to spread without taking any steps to contain it.

In order to hide his own failures, Trump has been unnecessarily blaming others such as China and the World Health Organization (WHO) for allowing the virus to spread in different countries.

Now, he is vigorously asking the states to reopen the economy because if the economy does not get revived, Trump is expected to lose the presidential election scheduled to take place on November 3.

But reopening means more deaths. Even now when the official Covid data shows 100,000 deaths, the actual number of deaths in the U.S. is nearly 150,000 because the at-home deaths are not being counted. And the cause of deaths is not being recorded accurately.

Moreover, the current figures are based on only 4% Covid tests in the U.S. population. Trump does not want to do more tests because he feels that more tests will reveal more number of cases.

If, for example, the testing level is increased to 10% (which is essential), even today the U.S. has nearly 4.25 million coronavirus cases. On average 6% of the Covid patients die. That means, even today more than 250,000 people have died. But these deaths are not being recorded and reported.

As more deaths are taking place, Trump is instructing health agencies to understate the number of Covid deaths by showing those deaths from other complications. This is dishonesty. But falsehood and dishonesty are normal traits for Trump. His entire presidency is founded on deceit and fraud.

If Trump is not tamed immediately, hundreds of thousands of more Americans will die and millions more will lose their jobs. Trump has no right to play with the lives and livelihoods of Americans.

Since the U.S. Congress has lost its relevance in the despotic Trump regime, it cannot prosecute and punish Trump for his high crimes and misdemeanors. Now, therefore, the global organizations such as the NATO must form a joint force to dethrone Trump and imprison him under the charges of crimes against humanity.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.