RMN Poll: Will coronavirus ring the death knell for Donald Trump in presidential election?

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – has started an online public poll: “Will coronavirus ring the death knell for Donald Trump in presidential election?”

RMN News Service is also publishing “Covid Health Bulletin” to cover global coronavirus news and views.

The current poll is intended to know if President Trump is making the right policies to handle the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic which is poised to kill thousands of more people in the U.S.

The coronavirus infection is spreading rapidly in almost all the U.S. States, although President Trump is downplaying the impact of virus.

Estimates suggest that by the time of the presidential election on November 3, the U.S. will have nearly 10 million infected people and more than 200,000 people will die. In the current phase, the infection is spreading in rural areas where the healthcare facilities are scarce.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.