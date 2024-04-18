अपनी हाउसिंग सोसायटी में अपराध और भ्रष्टाचार कैसे रोकें Housing Society Complaint
आप अपनी हाउसिंग सोसाइटी के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करने के लिए ऑनलाइन क्लीन हाउस सेवा का उपयोग कर सकते हैं।

दिल्ली की सहकारी ग्रुप हाउसिंग सोसाइटियां (सीजीएचएस) अपराध और भ्रष्टाचार के खतरनाक केंद्र बन गए हैं। इन हाउसिंग सोसाइटियों में अपराध प्रबंधन समिति (एमसी) के सदस्यों या प्रशासकों द्वारा दिल्ली सरकार के रजिस्ट्रार सहकारी समितियों (आरसीएस), दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण (डीडीए), दिल्ली पुलिस, दिल्ली प्रदूषण नियंत्रण समिति (डीपीसीसी) और कुछ अन्य विभागों के भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर किए जा रहे हैं। 

दिल्ली की सहकारी ग्रुप हाउसिंग सोसायटियों (सीजीएचएस) में हो रहे अपराध और भ्रष्टाचार के बारे में रिपोर्ट करने के लिए पिछले 6 वर्षों से ऑनलाइन “क्लीन हाउस” सेवा चल रही है। हाउसिंग सोसाइटियों में अपराधों को रोकने के लिए, स्थानीय निवासियों को डर महसूस नहीं करना चाहिए और औपचारिक रूप से आपराधिक एमसी सदस्यों, प्रशासकों और सरकारी पदाधिकारियों के खिलाफ शिकायत करनी चाहिए। 

निम्न वीडियो प्रक्रिया की व्याख्या करता है यदि आप “क्लीन हाउस” सेवा पर अपनी शिकायत दर्ज करना चाहते हैं। आप वीडियो देखने के लिए निम्न लिंक पर क्लिक कर सकते हैं और इस लिंक को अपने दोस्तों और सहकर्मियों के साथ साझा कर सकते हैं ताकि वे इस संपादकीय पहल का समर्थन कर सकें।

Video Link: https://youtu.be/ldKvwsTA51o

धन्यवाद

