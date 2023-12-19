Delhi IAS Corruption Case: Authorities Urged to Take Action

I sent the following complaint to authorities with the appeal to take action against the accused IAS officers.

By Rakesh Raman

To December 17, 2023

Mr. Vinai Kumar Saxena

Lieutenant Governor (LG)

Delhi Government, Delhi

Copy for Urgent Action to:

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) / Prime Minister Office (PMO)

Government of India, North Block, New Delhi 110 001

Mr. Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, New Delhi

Mr. Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, New Delhi

Chairman, Lokpal of India, New Delhi

Central Vigilance Commissioner, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), New Delhi

Kind Attention: Mr. D.K. Jain, Under Secretary (VCC), Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi 110 001

Subject: Suspension of Services and Prosecution of Delhi IAS Officers Facing Corruption Investigations at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Cabinet Secretariat, and MHA, Government of India

Complaint by: Rakesh Raman

Dear Mr. Vinai Kumar Saxena and Other Authorities,

I am a national award-winning journalist and anti-corruption activist. Along with my other editorial and humanitarian activities, I produce the annual India Corruption Research Report (ICRR 2022 and ICRR 2023) and The Integrity Bulletin news magazine which covers local and international corruption news and issues.

My profile details are given below. This is to inform you that in response to the complaints filed by me, a few Delhi Government bureaucrats (whose names are given below) are facing corruption investigations at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Cabinet Secretariat, and MHA, Government of India.

These bureaucrats are operating as part of a citywide crime and corruption racket – termed as Widehouse Corruption Scandal – which is being run in Delhi by local criminals in connivance with crooked politicians, corrupt bureaucrats, complicit police officials, dishonest members of judiciary, and builders’ mafia.

While more than 20 top government bureaucrats, police officials, and members of the judiciary are involved in this criminal enterprise, at this stage some of them are facing investigations for their corrupt practices.

[ Please click here to study the Widehouse corruption report and click here to watch a video to assess the damage that is being inflicted with this criminal activity. ] I am also a victim of this blatant criminality as my house is being broken with lethal construction.

[ You can click here to watch a related video: दिल्ली में मेरा घर क्यों तोड़ा जा रहा है? ]

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, with its Office Memorandums directed Mr. D.K. Jain, Under Secretary (VCC), Cabinet Secretariat to hold investigation into this IAS corruption case through the Group of Secretaries constituted in terms of DOP&T OM No. 104/100/2009-AVD-I dated 14.01.2010. [ The DoPT Office Memorandums are reproduced below as Exhibit 1, Exhibit 2, Exhibit 3, Exhibit 4, and Exhibit 5. ]

Please also refer to the response letters dated 03.10.2023 and 10.11.2022 from the Cabinet Secretariat to the RTI applications that I had filed. The Cabinet Secretariat said that this matter is under process. [ Cabinet Secretariat response letters are reproduced below as Exhibit 6 and Exhibit 7. ]

According to the DoPT Office Memorandums, the names of the IAS officers who are facing corruption investigations are given below:

Mr. Anurag Jain. IAS (MP: 1989), former Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and currently Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Mr. Tarun Kapoor, IAS (HP: 1987), former Vice Chairman, DDA, and Retd., Secretary M/o Petroleum and Natural Gas

Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:2012), District Magistrate (North-East) Delhi

Mr. Devinder Singh, IAS (AGMUT:2003). former Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Mr. Devesh Singh, IAS (AGMUT: 2008), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Mr. Manish Kumar Gupta, IAS (AGMUT: 1991), Vice Chairman, DDA

Mr. Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS (AGMUT:1994), former Chairman, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Government of NCT of Delhi, Delhi

Mr. Virendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 2005), former Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Ms. Garima Gupta, IAS (AGMUT:2004), former Secretary (Cooperation), Delhi Government

Mr. Tanmay Kumar, IAS (RJ: 1993), Additional Secretary, M/o Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Although these IAS officers have come in the law-enforcement dragnet, their accomplices such as junior government officers at Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the office of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), police officers, local criminals in housing societies, and builders’ mafia members have not yet been caught.

Widehouse Corruption Scandal: The Widehouse Scandal report that I have recently compiled details the modus operandi of senior government officials and their accomplices in builders’ mafia who have been running the crime network in Delhi.

The report also reveals names of about 40 government functionaries, politicians, police officers, members of judiciary, and builders’ mafia companies involved in this crime racket of an estimated thousands of crores of rupees. [ You can click here to download and study the Widehouse Corruption Scandal report. ]

Appeal: In order to stop corruption in Delhi, these officials and their accomplices must be jailed as early as possible because their presence in the public poses a serious threat to the citizens who want to live in a corruption-free environment.

[ Note: The Exhibits mentioned above and a few other details are not being published in this editorial report, although they are part of the complaint that I sent to the authorities. ]

[ You can also click here to download and read India Corruption Research Report 2023 ]

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email