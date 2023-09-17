Electricity Subsidy Fraud Reported at Jaypee CGHS of Dwarka

OPENING STATEMENT The cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) of Delhi have become dangerous centres of crime and corruption. The crimes in these housing societies are being committed by the management committee (MC) members or administrators in connivance with the corrupt officials of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and a few other departments. In order to stop crimes in the housing societies, the local residents should not feel scared and formally complain against the criminal MC members, administrators, and government functionaries. We need to work together to weed out rampant crime and corruption from Delhi’s housing societies. ~ Rakesh Raman

Case of Jaypee CGHS Ltd., Plot No. 2, Sector 22, Dwarka, New Delhi 110 077

By Rakesh Raman

Case Update: September 16, 2023

In response to the complaint dated July 11, 2023 (reproduced below) that I had sent to various authorities in this case, I received a response on 15.09.2023 from the RCS office.

Mr. Bishamber Nath (Assistant Registrar) at the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) office of Delhi Government informed me that in the upcoming election at Jaypee CGHS, members of the society can remove the corrupt office bearers.

The exact response from Mr. Bishamber Nath of RCS office is given below:

“This is with reference to your complaint of corruption against the President and Secretary of Jaypee CGHS Ltd. In this regard, it is informed that periodic election of the management of the committee of Jaypee CGHS Ltd is due and on the request of some members of the society, a Returning officer has been appointed to conduct the free and fair election in the society. By the way of free and fair conduct the election, members of the society can remove the corrupt office bearers.”

However, I urge the Jaypee CGHS residents to pursue this case even if the corrupt office bearers (MC members) are removed in the election. In order to stop rampant corruption in housing societies, it is important to get the corrupt MC members or administrators punished. The minimum punishment for them is imprisonment.

Rakesh Raman

Case Update: July 12, 2023

In the Jaypee CGHS case, I sent a letter to the authorities on July 11, 2023. A part of the letter is given below.

To July 11, 2023

Mr. Krishan Kumar, IAS

Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS)

Delhi Government

Copy for Immediate Action to:

Mr. Raaj Kumar Anand, Minister (Cooperative), Delhi Government Mr. Amit Shah, Minister for Home and Cooperation, Government of India Mr. Sanjay Arora, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Delhi

Subject: Crime and Corruption in Delhi Housing Societies. Case: Jaypee CGHS

Dear Officers,

This particular case is related to Jaypee CGHS Ltd., Plot No. 2, Sector 22, Dwarka, New Delhi 110 077. The Jaypee CGHS MC members are accused of misappropriation of society funds related to electricity subsidy, forgery, misuse of authority, defiance of law, and other irregularities.

Despite repeated complaints by the residents, the RCS office is not taking any legal action against the accused MC members. Rather, the RCS office is trying to brush the case under the carpet by writing some perfunctory letters in obsolete templates to the Jaypee CGHS MC members. [ See Exhibit 1, Exhibit 2, and Exhibit 3 given below. ]

As it is happening in other housing societies also, the Jaypee CGHS MC members (including President Cdr. V. K. Jaitly and Secretary Dr. Tushar Bhowmick) are blatantly defying the law and treating the RCS directives with open disdain. But as usual the RCS office has been providing them impunity without taking any action against them.

It is being increasingly observed that the RCS office does not take any action against the criminal MC members or administrators and rather protects them because the RCS officials – from top to bottom – presumably thrive on regular bribe money paid to them by the MCs or administrators in different housing societies.

Since these criminal MC members and administrators do not fear any action by the authorities, they openly commit acts of corruption by extorting money from residents and threaten those who complain against them.

In order to help the aggrieved residents, I had sent a notice dated May 14, 2023 (reproduced below) to the Jaypee CGHS MC members urging them to follow the law and address the complaints of residents. But the Jaypee CGHS MC members did not respond. [ You can click here to study the case report including a video interaction with one of the complainants. ]

REQUEST FOR ACTION

In view of the facts given in this letter, you are requested to take a strict action against the Jaypee CGHS MC members (including President Cdr. V. K. Jaitly and Secretary Dr. Tushar Bhowmick) – which may include their removal from the MC positions and filing of first information report (FIR) against them.

Moreover, you are requested to take immediate steps to weed out corruption from the RCS office by terminating the services of the top RCS officials. Please inform me of the action that you have taken. Other case details and documents are given below.

Thank You

Rakesh Raman

Case Update: May 18, 2023

As a journalist and anti-corruption activist, I sent the following notice to the management committee (MC) of Jaypee CGHS (also known as Beverly Park). Since I did not get a response, I am publishing this case report publicly and again advise the MC to follow the law and stop the alleged irregularities at the Society. The authorities can investigate this case to catch the culprits.

I will soon file a formal case at various administrative and judicial forums against the Jaypee CGHS MC so that an appropriate legal action could be taken against the accused and the residents of Jaypee CGHS could live in a peaceful and corruption-free environment.

Note: As the case progresses, this webpage will keep getting updated. So, visit this webpage again.

To May 14, 2023

The President / Secretary (Cdr. V. K. Jaitly / Dr. Tushar Bhowmick) and other Managing Committee members)

Jaypee CGHS Ltd.

Plot No. 2, Sector 22, Dwarka

New Delhi 110 077

Copy: Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government and Delhi Police

Subject: Show Cause Notice for Allegations of Misappropriation of Society Funds Related to Electricity Subsidy, Forgery, Misuse of Authority, Defiance of Law, and other Irregularities at the Jaypee CGHS.

Dear President / Secretary, Jaypee CGHS Ltd.,

I am a government’s national award winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. I also run many education-awareness, environment-protection, and anti-corruption campaigns at the local and international levels. Moreover, I have been running an anti-corruption social service “Clean House” for the past 6 years to help the suffering residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in cooperative group housing societies (CGHS).

As I allow the harassed residents to register their complaints on the “Clean House” service through an online form, Ms. Mahnaz Ansari (r/o 3/702, Membership No. 880, Jaypee CGHS Ltd.,) has complained against the Jaypee CGHS managing committee (MC) including its President / Secretary. The allegations and case details are described as under:

1. Ms. Mahnaz Ansari asserts that she held Special Power of Attorney status for her NRI sister Ms. Farah Deba Ansari for her flat (No. 4/703, Membership No. 879) in Jaypee CGHS. The Jaypee CGHS MC had applied for a BSES subsidy for the financial year 2021-22 for each flat including the flat of her sister. Although the said flat of her sister was sold in May 2022, the subsidy amount of Rs. 9328 received from BSES should have been paid to her sister because this amount is for the financial year when her sister owned the flat.

2. However, according to Ms. Mahnaz Ansari, the Jaypee CGHS MC has not paid the subsidy amount to her sister. The Jaypee CGHS MC has also ignored the RTI (Right to Information) requests by Ms. Mahnaz Ansari, as the MC is not providing the copies of documents that it had filed with the BSES to claim subsidy.

3. In this regard, Ms. Mahnaz Ansari filed an RTI application on August 4, 2022 to seek the copies of documents that MC sent to BSES. When the MC did not respond, Ms. Mahnaz Ansari filed an RTI appeal U/S 139 of the DCS Act with the RCS office. In the order of March 23, 2023, the Deputy Registrar (RCS office) directed the Jaypee CGHS MC to provide the BSES-related documents to Ms. Mahnaz Ansari. However, she claims that the MC has ignored the RCS office directive and did not provide her the said documents. If this is so, then the Jaypee CGHS MC has deliberately defied the law and acted in a totally unlawful manner.

4. Ms. Mahnaz Ansari alleges that the Jaypee CGHS MC is not providing her the documents submitted at BSES to get subsidy because she believes there is a possibility that Jaypee CGHS MC and / or its accomplices have forged her signature. She adds that according to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), each member’s signature is required on the specified DERC form. Since she or her sister had not signed that form, Ms. Mahnaz Ansari suspects that you have forged her or her sister’s signature. If this is the case, it is a serious offence (forgery) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

5. Ms. Mahnaz Ansari also alleges that as you might have forged her signature, there is a likelihood that you have done so for other members of Jaypee CGHS while the distribution of BSES subsidy money among the members of the Society is not reflected in the Jaypee CGHS statutory account books. Therefore, there is a possibility of cheating and fraud committed by the Jaypee CGHS MC or its partners to swindle public money while the amount of total BSES subsidy money for the said period is stated to be Rs. 11.95 lakh.

6. Along with Ms. Mahnaz Ansari, a number of other Jaypee CGHS members complain that the Jaypee CGHS MC frequently violates laws and commits acts of corruption and financial irregularities with impunity. And the MC treats the DCS Act, 2003 and RCS directions with disdain and has become a law unto itself. A group of members has recently filed a formal complaint at the RCS office to get the Jaypee CGHS MC superseded / dismissed under the DCS Act.

7. With these details, I am giving you an opportunity to respond to the allegations made by Ms. Mahnaz Ansari. You also have the option to formally resolve all issues at Jaypee CGHS within a week to the entire satisfaction of the members who have complained against you. In your response to this show cause notice, you can add any other information from your side to put forward your point of view and explain why your case should not be reported to the law-enforcement authorities including the police so that an appropriate action could be taken in this case.

Please send me your response (preferably by email) on or before May 16, 2023. Subsequently, you have the option to participate in an online meeting with me to explain your side of the case. If I do not receive your email response by May 16, 2023, it will be assumed that you have nothing to say in this matter and I will proceed to take this case forward and approach the police and other law-enforcement authorities with the information that I have.

You are also urged to inform all the members of the Jaypee CGHS about this show cause notice publicly through the Society website and this case report will be made public on the “Clean House” service after May 16, 2023.

The excerpts from a video interaction with Ms. Mahnaz Ansari are given below and the video is also available on the RMN YouTube Channel.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email