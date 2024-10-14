Congress Chief Reveals How Modi Is Leading a Group of Terrorists in BJP

By Rakesh Raman

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi is a group of terrorists who are engaged in various acts of terror.

In a video media interview on October 12, Kharge said that Modi’s political outfit is a terrorist party which is responsible for lynchings and heinous crimes against lower castes and tribals in India.

The Congress president was reacting to Modi’s vulgar remarks that Congress is controlled by ‘Urban Naxals’ – which is a loose term used to describe anti-establishment protesters and other dissenters.

Kharge added that Modi’s terror group members assault people, urinate in the mouths of poor people, and rape tribal women while Modi’s BJP also supports those who commit these acts of terror.

While the Congress president has called BJP a party of terrorists, most people in India have seen terrorism being spread by Modi and people in his party. In fact, terrorism is the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.

In his entire political career – beginning with the Gujarat pogrom of 2002 to kill many Muslims – Modi has been using violence to achieve his political goals and become the PM of India in 2014.

A 2023 BBC documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question,’ sheds light on Modi’s role in the Gujarat massacre of 2002 when he was the chief minister (CM) of Gujarat.

Similarly, Modi’s close associate Amit Shah – who is now the home minister of India – was accused of killing a judge Brijgopal Harikishan Loya (B.H. Loya) who had died in mysterious circumstances. Judge Loya was presiding over Soharabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case in which Amit Shah was an accused.

Among the other cases of terrorism by Modi’s party colleagues, a BJP member of parliament (MP) Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma terrorized people in 2020 by saying that Muslims will enter the houses, rape sisters and daughters and kill them.

At that time, a number of people – mainly Muslims – were protesting in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area against an anti-Muslim law called the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced by the Modi regime.

Similarly, a Modi government minister Anurag Thakur instigated BJP participants at a political rally to shout abusive slogans such as desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro…” (shoot the traitors), referring to Muslims as traitors in India. But the Modi government did not take any action against its unruly party leaders.

It is largely believed that the Modi regime has been politicizing the terrorism issue for electoral gains. Many Sikhs and Muslims are being labeled as terrorists by the Modi regime in order to seek Hindu votes.

It is falsely projected by Modi’s BJP that Modi is protecting 80% Hindus in India from Sikh and Muslim terrorists so Hindus should vote for Modi and BJP. It is alleged that Modi and his party are behind terror attacks such as Pulwama attack which was blamed on Muslim country Pakistan to woo Hindu voters before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

While there is hardly any external terrorism in India, the acts of terrorism are only being committed by Modi and his party members. Modi has also kept an external affairs minister S. Jaishankar who keeps spreading falsehood about Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism in India so that Indian voters should support Modi and BJP.

Now Modi and his party are also accused of committing terrorism in other countries in the form of transnational repression. In September 2024, U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) introduced the bipartisan Transnational Repression Reporting Act of 2024 in response to the Modi regime’s hostile actions.

Congressman Schiff introduced the new legislation after the 2023 attempted assassination against prominent Sikh activist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the U.S. It is alleged that the assassination attempt was conspired by the Modi regime.

Moreover, in September 2024, a U.S. court summoned various officials in the Modi government for the alleged plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who supports the demand for a separate Sikh state Khalistan.

The U.S. action against India has been initiated after Canada also accused the Modi regime of committing criminal activities in Canada recently. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has been mobilizing support of world leaders to punish India for the alleged assassination of a Sikh leader in Canada.

In September 2023, Trudeau had alleged about the involvement of the Indian government agents in the killing of pro-Khalistan Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

After the probe by the Canadian intelligence agencies, Trudeau said that his government has credible evidence of Indian (Modi) government’s collusion in the murder of Nijjar.

While the Modi government has dismissed the allegations, Trudeau has been asking world leaders to condemn India and he is demanding a thorough investigation of the Nijjar case so that the perpetrators of crime could be punished.

All these cases of terrorism involving Modi and his regime indicate that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge only reiterated the facts that people in India and abroad know about Modi and BJP.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.