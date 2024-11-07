Donald Trump Defeats Kamala Harris to Occupy the White House Again

By Rakesh Raman

After his first stint as the U.S. President from 2017 to 2021, Donald Trump (Republican) has won the presidential election again by defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Trump, 78, will occupy the White House again as he has secured more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the election that took place on November 5, 2024.

In the RMN Poll result declared on October 29, 48% respondents said that Kamala Harris should win the election while 49% wanted Trump to come again to become the 47th President of the United States. He is the oldest person elected to the U.S. President.

After the popular vote that George W. Bush received in 2004, Trump is likely to become the first Republican in two decades to secure the popular vote in the U.S. presidential election. He led Harris by about 5 million votes in the popular count.

Although Joe Biden was the natural Democratic candidate to run against Trump, Biden succumbed to the pressure of his own Democratic party and quit the presidential race in which Trump was always the favorite candidate.

After surviving an assassination attempt at an election rally, Trump gained more sympathy among the voters which helped him defeat Harris easily in the election.

Biden’s disastrous debate, unfavourable pre-election polls, and growing opposition in his own political party made him a weak candidate against Trump. With all the odds stacked against him, Biden decided to step aside in July.

Trump proved time and again that he is above the law and the weak American judiciary cannot hold him accountable for his countless crimes. The American laws have, in fact, succumbed to Trump’s blatant refusal to obey them in multiple cases that he has been facing.

The select committee that was formed to investigate Trump’s involvement in the violent riots on January 6, 2021 accused him of four crimes, including an attempt of insurrection with the aim to subvert the transfer of presidential power to Biden who had won the presidential election in 2020.

Now, after winning the 2024 election, Trump would issue the diktats to drop all cases against him and the crumbling American judicial system will not be able to prosecute and convict him in any case.

According to a Reuters report of today (November 6), Trump has been impeached twice, criminally indicted four times, and found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation.

In May, according to Reuters, Trump was convicted by a New York jury of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a porn star. Still he was allowed to run for election that he won comfortably.

The 2024 vote is scheduled to be certified by Congress on January 6, 2025. Subsequently, Trump and his companion vice president, U.S. Senator JD Vance, will take office on Inauguration Day, January 20.

In the new Trump administration, two of his supporters – Twitter owner Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – are expected to be appointed to important positions.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.