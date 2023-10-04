India Corruption Research Report 2023 (ICRR 2023) Project by RMN Foundation / RMN News Service
India Corruption Research Report 2023 Released

The India Corruption Research Report 2023 (ICRR 2023) is the second annual report on corruption in India. Released in October 2023, the 86-page report covers multiple topics which are given below.

Executive Summary

Opening Statement 

Bureaucratic and Political Corruption 

Overview of Corruption in India 

India Corruption Research Report – Key Facts 

India Corruption Research Report 

Editorial Inputs for Research Project on Corruption in India 

Corruption Perception Survey

Findings of the Perception Survey 

Global Observations on Corruption in India 

Anti-Corruption Agencies of India 

Negligence in Applying Anti-Corruption Laws 

Action to Revamp Corruption Prevention Processes 

Widehouse Corruption Scandal of Delhi 

Forms of Corruption and Its Impact

Corruption Factors in India

Grand Corruption Cases in Indian Politics 

Case Reports on Crime, Corruption, and Impunity in India

Clean House Free Anti-Corruption Service

12 Steps to Deal with Corruption in India

Untrained Anti-Corruption Officers in India 

Technology Interface to Tackle Corruption 

Reasons for Increasing Corruption in India 

Need to Redevelop Corruption Prosecution Processes 

10 Steps to Combat Bureaucratic and Political Corruption

About the Editor: Rakesh Raman

Perfunctory Government Letters 

You can click here to download and read the report.

Contact

Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email

