India Corruption Research Report 2023 Released

India Corruption Research Report 2023 – Corruption in India Research
The India Corruption Research Report 2023 (ICRR 2023) is the second annual report on corruption in India. Released in October 2023, the 86-page report covers multiple topics which are given below.
Executive Summary
Opening Statement
Bureaucratic and Political Corruption
Overview of Corruption in India
India Corruption Research Report – Key Facts
India Corruption Research Report
Editorial Inputs for Research Project on Corruption in India
Corruption Perception Survey
Findings of the Perception Survey
Global Observations on Corruption in India
Anti-Corruption Agencies of India
Negligence in Applying Anti-Corruption Laws
Action to Revamp Corruption Prevention Processes
Widehouse Corruption Scandal of Delhi
Forms of Corruption and Its Impact
Corruption Factors in India
Grand Corruption Cases in Indian Politics
Case Reports on Crime, Corruption, and Impunity in India
Clean House Free Anti-Corruption Service
12 Steps to Deal with Corruption in India
Untrained Anti-Corruption Officers in India
Technology Interface to Tackle Corruption
Reasons for Increasing Corruption in India
Need to Redevelop Corruption Prosecution Processes
10 Steps to Combat Bureaucratic and Political Corruption
About the Editor: Rakesh Raman
Perfunctory Government Letters
You can click here to download and read the report.
