आईएएस IAS नौकरियां समाप्त, डोमेन विशेषज्ञ सरकारी कामकाज संभालेंगे।IAS jobs being abolished to appoint domain experts through lateral entry.
Video: आईएएस IAS नौकरियां समाप्त, डोमेन विशेषज्ञ सरकारी कामकाज संभालेंगे।

आईएएस IAS नौकरियां समाप्त, डोमेन विशेषज्ञ सरकारी कामकाज संभालेंगे।IAS jobs being abolished to appoint domain experts through lateral entry. Photo: RMN News Service
आईएएस IAS नौकरियां समाप्त, डोमेन विशेषज्ञ सरकारी कामकाज संभालेंगे।IAS jobs being abolished to appoint domain experts through lateral entry. Photo: RMN News Service

Video: आईएएस IAS नौकरियां समाप्त, डोमेन विशेषज्ञ सरकारी कामकाज संभालेंगे।

आईएएस IAS नौकरियां समाप्त, लैटरल एंट्री के जरिए डोमेन विशेषज्ञ सरकारी कामकाज संभालेंगे।

भारत के विभिन्न सरकारी विभागों में काम का प्रबंधन करने के लिए लेटरल एंट्री के माध्यम से डोमेन विशेषज्ञों की नियुक्ति के लिए आईएएस नौकरियों को समाप्त किया जा रहा है।

IAS jobs being abolished to appoint domain experts through lateral entry to manage work in different government departments of India.

You can click here and click here to know more about lateral entry posts.

अपनी अज्ञानता, कौशल की कमी और भ्रष्ट व्यवहार के कारण, आईएएस (IAS) अधिकारी भारत में सामाजिक और आर्थिक विकास के लिए एक बड़ा खतरा बन गए हैं। एक साधारण परीक्षा पास कर वे देश में शासक बन जाते हैं। आईएएस प्रणाली को पूरी तरह से समाप्त किया जाना चाहिए और डोमेन विशेषज्ञों को विभिन्न सरकारी विभागों के कार्यों को संभालना चाहिए।

